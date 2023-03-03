Sex/Life season 2 review: Could that fit into a single episode?

Sex/Life, Netflix's ace er*tica series, returned with a new season on March 2, continuing the long-forgotten story of Billie (Sarah Shahi), the beautiful Connecticut housewife who hit a threatening midlife crisis.

The first season of the show oozed with steamy scenes, even if that was the only thing worth remembering there. The second season came with the task of outdoing that, and it did.

This was not outdoing the previous season in conventional terms. It is just that the second season is bigger, bolder, and even more absurd than its original counterpart. If someone is watching Sex/Life season 2, there is a high chance that the narrative is not the first thing on their minds.

With a paper-thin narrative, barely any reason for plot progress, and a carelessly written script with sloppily acted scenes, it is almost surprising how this series continues to gain momentum among a binge-watching generation of a fanbase. Sex/Life was six episodes long and barely had a story of one, that too not a great one.

Sex/Life season 2 review: Was the Netflix show worth watching?

Astonishingly, Netflix did decide to renew the series after the travesty of the first season, which was already filled with mindless drama and even more mindless physicality. The second season went big on both fronts.

It is noteworthy how the second season's script consistently manages to find spaces, storylines, and character motivations to incorporate so many s*x scenes. At a point, it feels like removing intimate scenes would make the series, at best, an hour long.

The second season of Sex/Life picks up with Billie Connelly finally going to Brad Simon, but the latter stops her advances in a shocking turn of events. On the other hand, Cooper (Mike Vogel) divorces her and moves on quicker than some of the s*x scenes in the series.

The entirety of the first three episodes is repulsive enough to make any hopeful viewer stop, but the entire series is designed in a way that an average binge-watcher may have a hard time stopping. That's one of the positive things about the show. It does know how to capture attention, and it does know how to get viewership. In a realistic sense, this is what OTT media needs more than anything.

Despite its eye-catching glamor and binge-worthy pace mixed with drama, it is hard not to criticize a series that almost always relies on the physical and cinematic aspect to dig itself out of any thoughtlessly written bit or overly forced dedication to creating drama.

In a gist, it is very hard to walk away with something positive from the second season of Sex/Life. Certain aspects of the show that were the main dramatic element in the first season, like the blooming love triangle, added some momentum that the second season lacks completely.

For a steamy binge-watch with no real sense of logic, this is perhaps the best show out there. But expecting anything more than that is completely futile.

Sex/Life season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

