The Blacklist to conclude on NBC with season 10

The Blacklist, the long-running, highly popular crime drama series, is all set to return with a brand new 10th season. However, the news may come across as bitter-sweet for fans, as The Blacklist season 10 will be the series' final season, bringing an end to the story of Raymond "Red" Reddington and the FBI team. The new season will debut on NBC Network on February 26, 2023.

Jon Bokenkamp has served as the creator of the series, while John Eisendrath has acted as the showrunner and one of the executive producers for the series. While talking about the series' end after the 10th season, Eisendrath said in a statement:

"After 10 years, hundreds of Blacklist cases and more than 200 episodes produced, we’re honored to reach our conclusion,...It’s been incredibly fun to create the strange, devious and delightful Blacklisters to challenge Raymond Reddington and our FBI Task Force each week."

He continued:

"We would like to thank everyone at NBC and Sony, our extraordinary crew who make the impossible happen every day, our endlessly inventive writers and producers, and our remarkable cast who brought life to these characters. We appreciate our dedicated fanbase who came along for this wonderful ride and are excited to share this final season with them."

All about The Blacklist season 10's premiere, cast, and plot

When will the final season of the series premiere on NBC?

The highly awaited premiere episode of the tenth season of the critically acclaimed crime drama series will be released on Sunday, February 26, 2023, exclusively on NBC Network. The airtime of the first episode is 10 pm Eastern Time (ET). Season 10 will have a total of 22 episodes.

Written by Lukas Reiter, season 10's premiere episode has been titled, The Night Owl. The official synopsis for the upcoming episode 1 reads:

"Most-wanted fugitive Raymond "Red" Reddington agrees to work with the FBI to catch his blacklist of mobsters, spies and international terrorists -- on the condition that he must work with profiler Elizabeth Keen."

Take a closer look at the official trailer for the series' season 10

By the looks of the official trailer, it is clear that the final season of the series will be full of high-heated drama, action, and thrilling new adventures. The trailer also hints at bidding goodbye to fan-favorite lead character Raymond "Red" Reddington, played incredibly by James Spader, as the story ends with season 10.

The Blacklist season 10 cast explored

The lead cast list for the series' final season entails James Spader as Raymond "Red" Reddington, Anya Banerjee as Siya Malik, Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler, Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma, and Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper.

Don't forget to watch episode 1 of The Blacklist season 10, which will air on February 26, 2023, at 10 pm ET on NBC.

