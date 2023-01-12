What time will Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 11 air on NBC? Release date, plot, and more details explored

The highly awaited episode 11 of Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3, the latest season of the popular crime-drama series, is all set to be released exclusively on NBC Network on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 10:00 pm EST. The episode will also be available for viewing the same day on the popular streaming platform Peacock.

Viewers of the series are waiting with eager anticipation to find out what is to come in the upcoming episode of the series' third season, especially as the previous episode 10, titled Trap, showcased a number of engaging events, including the team focusing on a new and deadly gang marking their territory in New York and Jamie going undercover.

Episode 11 of Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 will see new detectives help with a difficult case

The upcoming season's eleventh episode has been titled, The Infiltration Game. While the director and writer for the episode have not yet been revealed, the official synopsis for the episode, dropped by NBC Network, reads:

"Jamie makes a risky decision that could cost him more than the case; Stabler bristles at the arrival of two Miami detectives offering to help with the investigation; the task force learns the limits of the new deputy inspector's influence."

Take a closer look at the official promo video for the episode here:

The official synopsis and promo clip offer fans hints about what to expect from the upcoming episode of season 3. As can be understood from the sneak peek, the episode is about to follow a series of stimulating and nail-biting events. In the episode, viewers will see Jamie getting himself into a rather difficult situation after making a risky move.

Episode 11 will also show two new Miami detectives trying to provide their help with an on-going and complicated investigation. It seems like the episode is bound to take the audience on a thrilling rollercoaster ride.

More about season 3 of the crime-drama series, Law & Order: Organized Crime

Ilene Chaiken, Dick Wolf, and Matt Olmstead have served as creators for the thriller-drama series, while Julie Martin and Warren Leight have acted as developers for Law & Order: Organized Crime. Steven Zirnkilton is the narrator of the NBC series.

The series' creators, Dick Wolf and Ilene Chaiken, have also acted as executive producers for Law & Order: Organized Crime, along with Arthur W. Forney, Christopher Meloni, Peter Jankowski, Terry Miller, and Fred Berner.

Meanwhile, the intriguing cast list for season 3 of Law & Order: Organized Crime includes Christopher Meloni as Detective 1st Grade Elliot Stabler, Danielle Moné Truitt as Sergeant Ayanna Bell, Ainsley Seiger as Detective 3rd Grade Jet Slootmaekers, Rick Gonzalez as Detective Bobby Reyes, and Brent Antonello as Detective Jamie Whelan, among others.

Don't forget to catch Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 11, which will make its arrival exclusively on NBC this Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 10 pm EST.

