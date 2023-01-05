What time will Law and Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 10 air on NBC? Release date, plot, and more details explored

NBC's Law and Order franchise is one of the most prominent in the network's long lines of shows.

Law and Order: Organized Crime has been on hiatus since the Christmas break started in early December. The crime drama series aired its previous episode from the third season on December 8, 2022, and has since been on a break, leaving fans excited for the future.

Thankfully, the show, along with its cousin, Special Victims Unit, is all set to make its much-awaited return this week. It will air its first episode after the mid-season break on January 5, 2022, at 10:00 pm EST on NBC, as well as on NBC's streaming site, Peacock.

After some Christmas celebrations the last time around, the upcoming episode will delve into more serious crimes and drama from the unit.

Read on for more details about the upcoming episode of the third season of Law and Order: Organized Crime.

Law and Order: Organized Crime season 3, episode 10 promo: Who's the fastest of them all?

The 15-second promo for the latest episode of Organized Crime outlines certain aspects of the upcoming case, which will heavily deal with street racing. The voiceover explains what lies in store for fans and how the team will deal with it.

According to the synopsis of the episode, the case will deal with a dangerous gang from the streets of New York. It will also see one of the officers go undercover to crack open the gang from the inside.

The synopsis for the episode, as revealed by NBC, reads:

"When an informant comes to Stabler desperate for help, the task force sets their sights on a dangerous gang making their mark on New York; Jamie goes undercover, but soon realises he may be in over his head; Bell meets her new boss."

This episode was directed by John Polson with a script from Emmy Higgins.

More about Law and Order: Organized Crime

Law and Order: Organized Crime is the seventh series in NBC's popular crime television franchise. It premiered two years back in 2021 and follows a single-arc storyline, where one case takes multiple episodes to resolve, unlike most network television crime shows on the market.

The ongoing season premiered on September 22, 2022. The synopsis for the show reads:

"The series centers on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit character Elliot Stabler, a veteran Detective who returns to the NYPD in New York following his wife's murder. Stabler joins the Organized Crime Task Force, led by Sergeant Ayanna Bell."

The series stars Christopher Meloni as Detective 1st Grade Elliot Stabler, Danielle Moné Truitt as Sergeant Ayanna Bell, Tamara Taylor as Prof. Angela Wheatley, Ainsley Seiger as Detective 3rd Grade Jet Slootmaekers, Brent Antonello as Detective Jamie Whelan, Rick Gonzalez as Detective Bobby Reyes, Wass Stevens as Dominic Russo, and Michael Drayer as Kenny Kyle, among others.

Catch the upcoming episode of Law and Order: Organized Crime on January 5, 2023, at 10.00 pm EST on NBC.

Poll : 0 votes