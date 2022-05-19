What time will Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 22 (finale) air? Details explored

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 has been a thrilling watch as the season comes to a conclusion. In fact, some might even argue that the last episode the current season will be the most dramatic of them all.

According to NBC's press release, the upcoming Season 2 finale Episode 22 of Law & Order: Organized Crime will air on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Fans already know that the dramatic climax, titled Friend Or Foe, will be Elliot Stabler's most emotional episode.

The brand new episode of Law & Order: OC's current Season 2 will see Stabler come face-to-face with a revelation. This episode appears to contain some intriguing, emotional, action-packed, tragic, and tense sequences.

Release date and time, plot, and more explored for Season 2 episode 22 of NBC's Law & Order: Organized Crime

Airing on May 19, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET, Episode 22 of Season 2 will be an emotional rollercoaster not only for the show's characters, but also for the fans of the crime-drama.

Much of Wheatley's tale revolved around his wife, but he's now dealing with something that's very personal to him: his father. Webb, at the same time, is also emerging as a formidable opponent, and so is Donnelly.

After learning the truth about his father, Elliot Stabler is going to have some difficult and serious moments in this episode. Stabler's actions will, nevertheless, have an impact on the Brotherhood's present state of affairs.

The finale will also put on a show for the taskforce following a rigorous schedule due to Webb's disappearance, or so it appears. As a result, the taskforce will devote a significant portion of its time and effort to locating Webb.

Furthermore, the finale will show viewers how much Frank Donnelly will accomplish. It would seem that Donnelly's primary concern would be to avoid being discovered. As a result, one should assume that he will use any and all measures at his disposal to prevent it from occurring.

The official synopsis for Law and Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 22 states:

"As Stabler confronts the truth about his father, he unknowingly affects his situation with the Brotherhood; the task force works to track down Webb, who's gone off the grid; Donnelly will stop at nothing to ensure he isn't caught."

According to reports, the series has already been renewed for a third season, so there is no need to be concerned about missing out. There is also a good chance that the Season 2 finale will include a teaser for Season 3.

NBC will air Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 episode 22 on May 19, 2022.

