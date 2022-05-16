What time will The Good Doctor Season 5, Episode 18 (finale) air? Death, wedding, and more drama to continue

The Good Doctor is all set to air its final episode this week, chronicling one of the most important and awaited events of the show, the Shaun-Lea wedding. Titled Sons, this episode will air on May 16, 2022, at 10.00 pm ET.

However, the show does not plan on making this an absolutely happy episode, with the promo teasing a certain yet-unknown tragedy. There may even be a death in this episode, and it could be someone very important to Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and Lea Dilallo (Paige Spara).

The Good Doctor season 5, episode 18 promo: The wait is over

The promo for the finale confirmed that this is the episode that would finally see Lea and Shaun tie the knot after deliberately avoiding the event for a long time, entwined with various ups and downs over the course of the season, including Shaun's terrible breakdown near the mid-season finale.

However, this episode will not be without its tragedies. The TV show is all set to follow the tried-and-tested method of giving fans a big happy moment followed by a grave tragedy in the finale. The ending of the promo sees Dr. Audrey Lim (Christina Chang) call for the crash cart. The promo did not reveal who this was for, but since this is the finale, it may be someone major.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode of The Good Doctor reads:

"Shaun and Lea make a big life decision and are pleasantly surprised by the support they receive from their friends at the hospital. Meanwhile, when Dr. Wolke’s parents show up with a revelation, Asher struggles to accept that he and his father may never truly understand one another."

This season finale is not just for Shaun and Lea. It will also see other members of the hospital face their battles, such as Dr. Asher Wolke's (played by Noah Galvin) struggle with his family problems.

Though nothing has been confirmed about the supposed tragedy in the last episode, owing to the visuals on the promo and a build-up of health problems over the seasons, fans of the show are worried about Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff). There is a good chance that nothing will happen to him, but it is still a matter of intrigue.

Steven Paul directed the finale with a script from Nathalie Simons and Jessica Grasl.

When will the upcoming episode of The Good Doctor air?

The upcoming episode of the medical drama will air on May 16, 2022, on the ABC channel at 10.00 pm ET. Interested readers can also catch the finale on Hulu.

