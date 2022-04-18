When will The Good Doctor Season 5, Episode 15 air? Release date, plot, and more about ABC series

After last week's slightly offbeat episode, The Good Doctor is ready to return with a new one on April 18, 2022. This time, Lea Dilallo (Paige Spara) will take center stage.

The upcoming episode of the acclaimed ABC show is titled My Way.

The previous episode saw the hospital go into a frenzy when toxins from the potluck dinner got everyone intoxicated, barring Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff).

This resulted in a rather tense situation, with the two incompatible doctors working on a significant case together.

Read on for more details about the upcoming episode of The Good Doctor.

When will the upcoming episode of The Good Doctor air?

Episode 15 of The Good Doctor will air on April 18, 2022, on the ABC channel. The show airs at 10 PM ET every Monday.

The episode can also be streamed on Hulu the next day.

The Good Doctor Promo: Lea's stint at the hospital to help Shaun with a case

Based on the promo, Episode 15 will feature a special case involving a woman with a broken iron lung. This is where Lea's mechanical expertise will be useful. Given their different interests, Shaun and Lea rarely get a chance to collaborate.

Having iron lungs is extremely rare in present-day society, but older people can still have them. This episode will see Lea use her expertise with cars and machinery to help Shaun treat the woman.

The patient's niece, a documentarian who is behind a Hulu series about atypical couples, also appears to be taking a special interest in Shaun.

It will be interesting to see how Shaun and Lea respond to the producer's offer.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Doctor Andrews treats a foster kid for injuries sustained at his group home; Shaun and team look to Lea's expertise with cars and auto repair to help a patient whose iron lung has broken; the patient's niece takes an interest in Shaun."

Apart from the case involving Shaun and Lea, Dr. Marcus Andrews (Hill Harper) will deal with a particularly emotional case, which will also have some social implications.

Aaron Rottinghaus served as the director of this episode. Meanwhile, Tristan Thai and Adam Scott Weissman were in charge of the script.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh