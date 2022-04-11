When will The Good Doctor Season 5, Episode 14 air? Release date, plot, and more explored

ABC's The Good Doctor is ready to air another new episode on April 11, 2022, and things are about to turn grim and hilarious, at the same time, at the San Jose Hospital. Titled Potluck, the upcoming episode of the acclaimed series will deal with a mistakenly laced potluck dinner that renders most of the hospital staff incapable of working.

After its share of breaks, The Good Doctor is currently on a good run with interesting episodes each week. This week's episode will have some amount of humor with the majority of the staff drugged, but there will be some tension as Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) and Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) have to work together despite their conflicting working styles.

The Good Doctor season 5, episode 14 promo: A pinch of crazy in the hospital

The ABC medical drama is no stranger to unlikely occurrences, but this episode will be particularly interesting as almost all of the doctors and staff members will be affected. The promo shows how one of the doctors starts to hallucinate in the middle of a surgery. A later snippet shows doctors and staff members engaged in very awkward scenarios.

This condition will spread from the potluck dinner the entire hospital shared. The promo also hints that whatever drug they have taken is a hallucinogen. Apart from Dr. Murphy and Dr. Glassman, Dr. Jordan Allen (Bria Henderson) will be the only other unaffected member.

The official synopsis for the episode, as released by ABC, reads:

"When someone mistakenly brings a hallucinogen-laced dish to the hospital’s company potluck, much of the hospital staff and doctors are incapacitated — leaving doctors Murphy, Glassman and Allen forced to take on all the hospital’s cases, further exacerbating Dr. Murphy and Dr. Glassman’s conflicting work styles."

This will be an episode with some fun moments and some serious tension between two of the great doctors. Despite their different working styles, they have to come together in this episode to handle the hospital with no one around to aid.

When will the upcoming episode of The Good Doctor air?

The upcoming episode of the medical drama will air on April 11, 2022. It airs at 10.00 pm ET every Monday. Fans can watch the show on ABC's official channel or Hulu's streaming services, where all the previous episodes of the show are also available.

