The Good Doctor season 5, episode 17 preview: Release date, plot, and more

The Good Doctor is all set to air a new episode this week, edging closer to the finale and reflecting on the life and wedding of Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and Lea Dilallo (Paige Spara). Titled The Lea Show, this episode will air on May 9, 2022.

The upcoming episode will also have another very anticipated event, the return of Dr. Claire Brown (Antonia Thomas). The prolific character left the show in the previous season to pursue other creative interests. She was, however, open to sporadic stints on the show.

Read on to find out more about the upcoming episode of The Good Doctor.

The Good Doctor season 5, episode 17 promo: A complicated case of tumor?

The promo for the upcoming episode hints at a complicated case involving a little kid. This is also where Dr. Claire Brown comes in. The promo depicts Dr. Brown teaming up with Shaun to try and save the kid's life. From what is shown, the results do not look too bright for the kid.

It will be an intense and emotional battle for the doctors of San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. Though this will take up a chunk of the episode's runtime, it will not be the only plot point in it.

The episode is titled The Lea Show, and will continue with the documentary filmmaker's plot. After the previous episode was heavily focused on Shaun, the filmmaker will follow Lea this time, documenting her part of the wedding preparation.

The plot for the upcoming episode of the show reads:

"Sophie (Hollis Jane Andrews) takes Lea out for a day full of luxurious wedding planning; after a near fatal oversight, Dr. Lim senses an underlying issue is behind nurse Villanueva’s (Elfina Luk) unprofessional behavior."

This is teased as the last episode before the finale. Whatever happens in this episode will pave the way for the season five finale. So you can expect multiple intersecting plotlines and perhaps an important hook. This episode may also provide some crucial outside perspective on the much-anticipated wedding through the lens of the documentary filmmaker.

When will the upcoming episode of The Good Doctor air?

The upcoming episode of The Good Doctor will air on May 5, 2022, on the ABC channel. It airs at 10.00 PM ET every Monday. You can also catch the episode online on Hulu. Stay tuned for more updates.

