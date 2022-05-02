The Good Doctor season 5 episode 16: Plot details explored

Over the course of its fifth season, The Good Doctor has reached a fascinating place, and now the show is headed towards the dearly awaited wedding of Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and Lea Diallo (Paige Spara). But there is an intriguing twist to come before that. Shaun and Lea will feature on a reality TV show chronicling the lives of unusual couples like them.

This saga began before the show went on a break. After Shaun and Lea saved the life of a patient with an iron lung, the patient's niece approached Shaun and asked if they could film the couple's daily life leading to the wedding. The upcoming episode, titled The Shaun Show, will focus on the events from the documentary shoot.

The upcoming episode of The Good Doctor will air on May 2, 2022. Read on for more details about the plot.

The Good Doctor season 5 episode 16 promo: Drama over reality?

The previous episode saw the filmmaker niece of the patient convince Shaun that his story is unique and the world deserves to know about him. This episode will follow the filming. And it, though a little deviant from the kind of episodes that came before, will be particularly interesting as we'll get to see a completely distinct side of Shaun.

In an extended promotional sneak peek released recently, the episode depicts how the filmmakers try to draw the focus away from the ceremony or their daily lives, concentrating on the drama instead. The final shot of the extended promo sees Shaun ponder over the question of getting cold feet.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode of The Good Doctor reads:

"As Shaun and Lea head toward their wedding day, a documentary film maker has chosen to follow their lives to showcase relationships and weddings of atypical couples."

The previously aired promo for the episode already depicted the problems that come with filming an autistic doctor's daily activities. The promo evidently portrays the problems that Shaun faces with the bright lights, constant sounds, and a prevailing interruption in his job.

It will still be a big day for fans of Shaun and Lea as they prepare to tie the knot dramatically after a series of ups and downs over the season.

When will the upcoming episode of The Good Doctor air?

The upcoming episode of the medical drama will air on May 2, 2022, on the ABC channel. It airs at 10:00 PM ET every Monday. You can also catch the upcoming episode online on Hulu. Stay tuned for more updates.

