When will The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 16 air? Release date, plot, and more about ABC series

ABC's The Good Doctor is headed in a very interesting direction with its upcoming 16th episode, which will also be one of the last episodes of the show's fifth season. Lately, the show has had a continuous run since it returned from its last hiatus.

The upcoming episode of the show, titled The Shaun Show, will return on May 2, 2022, with just this one week of break in between. This season consists of 18 episodes, making the upcoming episode a crucial one in the build-up to the finale. It will deal with a documentary filmmaker following Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and Lea Dilallo (Paige Spara) in their wedding preparations.

The Good Doctor @GoodDoctorABC Find out more on MONDAY for an all-new A reality show with Shaun and Lea? Yes please!Find out more on MONDAY for an all-new #TheGoodDoctor at 10/9c on ABC and Stream on Hulu! A reality show with Shaun and Lea? Yes please! 🙌 Find out more on MONDAY for an all-new #TheGoodDoctor at 10/9c on ABC and Stream on Hulu! https://t.co/L7PZY4RGzd

Read on for more details about the upcoming episode of The Good Doctor.

The Good Doctor season 5, episode 16 promo: Too bright a spotlight on Shaun?

In the previous episode, viewers were introduced to a documentary filmmaker who happened to be a patient's niece. After Shaun, with some help from Lea, managed to help the patient with her broken iron lung, the niece told Shaun that she wanted to get his story out in the world.

In this episode, the filmmaker will follow Shaun and Lea's wedding preparations, as well as their daily lives. It's clear from the promo that Shaun is not enjoying it at all. In fact, he is struggling due to the intrusive presence of cameras and bright lights all around him, a common issue that people on the spectrum face.

Irrespective of how the filmmaker's vision pans out, Shaun and Lea's wedding has been one of the most awaited moments since it was first discussed and it is finally near. This season may likely conclude with the wedding, giving a satisfactory ending after so many ups and downs.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode reads:

"As Shaun and Lea head towards their wedding day, a documentary filmmaker has chosen to follow their lives to showcase relationships and weddings of atypical couples."

If the documentary filmmaker does succeed in portraying her vision, Shaun may become a source of inspiration. The upcoming episode of The Good Doctor is directed by David Straiton, with a script from Tracy Taylor.

When will the upcoming episode of The Good Doctor air?

The upcoming episode of the Freddie Highmore-starrer will air on May 2, 2022, on the ABC channel, which airs at 10.00 pm every Monday. Interested readers can also find the show on the official streaming platform of the ABC network, Hulu.

Edited by Atul S