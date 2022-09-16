Law & Order 3-part crossover event in 2022: 5 things to know

Dick Wolf's critically acclaimed Law & Order franchise is all prepped for its fall premiere this September with a historic crossover as the three dramas promise to join forces in a special three-hour long event this September 22, 2022, from 8 to 11 pm ET on NBC.

The groundbreaking crossover, which introduces NBC's 2022–2023 television season, weaves together the plotlines of Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order: Organized Crime. Rick Eid and Gwen Sigan co-wrote the three-hour historic crossover episode, with the first two hours directed by Jean de Segonzac, and the final part by Alex Hall.

The three shows are nominally scheduled in the reverse sequence of how they normally air, with Organized Crime opening the evening and SVU and L&O attempting to follow. Without opening titles or credits at the beginning of the second and third hours, NBC will present the crossover as one uninterrupted show on screen.

That being said, let's dive into the details of the most highly-anticipated crossover of 2022.

Law & Order 3-part crossover event: A young girl's death, potential romance and more to mark this special episode

1) The plotline of the special event revolves around a young girl

The special crossover titled Gimme Shelter begins with an unidentified young girl getting shot in cold blood. In this episode, Mehcad Brooks' Det. Jalen Shaw combines forces with Jeffrey Donovan's Det. Frank Cosgrove of Law & Order.

However, it becomes obvious that this crime is more complicated than any other average case. That is when Mariska Hargitay's Capt. Olivia Benson from SVU and Christopher Meloni's Det. Elliot Stabler from Organized Crime are enlisted for assistance. Once they get the evidence required, Hugh Dancy's ADA Nolan Price and Sam Waterston's Jack McCoy will pursue an international criminal network, but problems might endanger their case's success.

2) Creator Dick Wolf says that the narrative will start on Organized Crime

According to Dick Wolf, the creator of the Law & Order franchise, the storyline will commence on Organized Crime, merge with SVU, and then transition to the trial on Law & Order. Wolf reportedly spoke about the crossover in a statement:

"Nothing demonstrates the power of the Law & Order brand more than an ambitious three-hour event with a story that is truly ripped from the headlines that starts on Organized Crime, then migrates to SVU and finally the trial on Law & Order."

He added:

"Rick and Gwen did an amazing job writing a compelling script and I can't think of a bigger and better way to launch the new season of Law & Order Thursday."

3) A potential romance between Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler

Since previous events hinted at a potential relationship between Olivia Benson (Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Meloni) at the end of season 23, the adored couple will likely play a significant role in the upcoming crossover and the larger Law & Order universe, and viewers are curious to see if they eventually start dating.

SVU's executive producer and head writer Julie Martin, Law & Order showrunner Rick Eid, and SVU showrunner David Graziano all discussed the prospective relationship and how both actors will participate in the crossover in a recent interview with Today. In the interview, Graziano said,

"There have been a lot of events that have happened in the OC and also on our show, SVU, that would seem to preclude an easy relationship with the two of them. And so I think there's a lot of stuff that needs to be unpacked first. Like, I think one of the fans wrote me about this."

He added:

"I said something to the effect of like I think true love prevails in the end. I'm a firm believer in true love prevailing dramatically if not in real life. But before you can have a healthy relationship like that, if you have some monsters under your bed, you have to slay those first. Otherwise, they're going to follow you into that relationship."

4) Dominic Carisi and Amanda Rollins will likely take a step further in their relationship

Carisi hinted in some vague way that he might pop the question to Rollins at the end of Season 23 and fans have been dying to know of their move ever since. SVU showrunner David Graziano said,

"He's got a drawer in her apartment, which is a pretty big commitment. ... They start out with a very familial, comfortable relationship. We see that it's advanced a little bit. He's very good with the girls. There are a couple of moments in some of these scenes that he is just like a father figure to them."

Graziano added:

"I think it's important to dwell there and not rush things too fast and get to a wedding. My fervent wish for the show is to have some weird kind of Staten Island wedding."

Head writer Julie Martin further added:

"They're moving forward. They'll be facing challenges, but I think ultimately those challenges are going to make their relationship stronger and they're just going to get to know each other better and have a more deep love. Hopefully it ends up at Staten Island."

5) There will be focus around Olivia's son Noah's bisexual identity

Earlier in an episode that aired this year, Olivia Benson's son Noah came out as bisexual and the upcoming special event will likely touch upon the subject. While there will be no ground-breaking events around his identity, it will make a greater impact in the show's long-running history and in what's to come next. The storyline around Noah will most probably revolve around his bond with his mother.

Showrunner Graziano said,

"That scene represents a young man's search for identity. The thing to play, much like "The Sopranos" played it with A.J., is to show a young man becoming who he's destined to become and like Benson guiding him."

He added:

"What I'm really curious about, someone like Benson in her shoes investigating s*x crimes for the past 24 years, what has she learned about raising a healthy man in this world? One that goes on to do good in the world and has a healthy sense of self, regardless of sexuality. I'm interested in how her job informs her role as a parent."

The Law & Order special crossover airs this September 22, 2022 at 8 pm ET on NBC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far