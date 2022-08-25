Law & Order: SVU - Is Kelli Giddish aka Det. Amanda Rollins quitting the show?

Actress Kelli Giddish, who played the role of Detective Amanda Rollins in NBC's popular crime thriller series, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, is quitting the show. As per Deadline, the actress will exit the series midway through the upcoming 24th season, which is set to drop on NBC on September 22, 2022.

Kelli Giddish's portrayal of Amanda Rollins has received high praise from critics, and her character has garnered a massive following among viewers of the show. With that said, read on to find out more details about Giddish's departure from the series.

Kelli Giddish to exit NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Kelli Giddish put out a statement confirming that she's decided to quit Law & Order: SVU after 12 seasons. Giddish shared a post on Instagram wherein she mentioned that playing Amanda Rollins has been ''one of the greatest joys and privileges'' of her life and that she was ''fortunate'' to be a part of the show for the last 12 years.

Giddish also mentioned in the post that just like her character, she's also ''grown and changed'' over the years. Further, she expressed her gratitude to the cast and crew of the show. The statement, in part, read:

''I want to thank Dick Wolf, Mariska Hargitay, Warren Leight, Peter Jankowski, NBC, Universal Television, all of my co-stars, every single member on the crew and all the writers here for our incredible work together these last 12 years. I’m so excited to take all the things I have learned in my time on ‘SVU’ and put them toward everything that’s next to come….''

Rumors about Giddish's departure from the show had previously been floating around on social media. While the news may not come off as a shock to viewers, many fans took to social media slamming showrunners Dick Wolf and David Graziano.

Responding to the angry messages, Graziano mentioned in a comment on Instagram that ''things are more complex than they appear in a world of emojis and tweets.'' He further reflected on the matter, saying:

''All I’ll say is Kelli has handled this with the most incredibly classy comportment. She is, without a doubt, one of the finest industry professionals I’ve come across in my 24 years of writing for television. I’m saddened by her looming exit. It’ll be my lucky day if I ever get to write for her again.''

Kelli has been a part of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit since the show's thirteenth season in 2011, following actor Christopher Meloni's exit from the show. The series focuses on various NYPD detectives and the challenges they face as they tackle the crimes plaguing the city.

Kelli Giddish's Amanda Rollins is a detective who's been transferred from the Atlanta Police Department. Her character received highly positive reviews from critics and viewers, generating a massive fanbase.

Kelli Giddish's other works

Apart from Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Kelli Giddish is known for her performance in the role of Di Henry in ABC's popular soap opera, All My Children. She also played pivotal roles in Fox's Past Life and NBC's Chase. Some of her most memorable appearances in films were in Breathless, The Understudy, and Witches of the Caribbean.

Giddish has also appeared in a number of other films and shows in minor and supporting roles, including All's Faire, Walls, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, Damages, and many more.

Edited by Susrita Das