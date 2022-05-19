How did Chicago PD set up for the finale? Season 9, Episode 21 review

Chicago PD just aired its penultimate episode on May 18, 2022. It entered into some risky territory ahead of the big season 9 finale in the following week. The show has had an excellent run in the second half of the ninth season.

Titled House of Cards, this episode was a perfect precursor to a fascinating finale, containing all the elements for an excellent show, including an intriguing cliffhanger that would keep the fans wondering till the finale airs on May 25, 2022.

Chicago PD season 9, episode 21 review: Getting personal for Anna?

This episode wasted no time in diving into the case of Javier Escano (José Zúñiga), a drug kingpin who the team has been chasing for quite some time. Anna Avalos (Carmela Zumbado) has been instrumental in the case after she was put to it by Hank Voight (Jason Beghe).

The episode of Chicago PD rapidly caught pace as a host of secrets came into greater prominence. The failing bond of trust between Voight and Anna after the former hid the truth about her assault was well portrayed and executed.

There was a sufficient amount of tension around the furious but undercover Anna and the attempts at taking down Escano's men in other parts of the city. Escano's sick mentality was also a focus of this episode, establishing that this was 'it' for the season.

But it was the ending that was perfectly executed to create the atmosphere of a thrilling finale.

Chicago PD penultimate episode ending: No turning back now?

Anna refused to back down from the mission after she knew about the assault and Escano's direct involvement behind it all. Despite her failing trust with Voight and Voight's warnings about calling off the mission, Anna was still motivated to continue her mission and bring Escano down for good. But Escano sensed it and changed the course, making it more difficult for the group to catch him.

Also, after Voight realized that Anna was not backing down, he asked his team to make a move. As Adam Ruzek (Patrick Flueger), Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer), and Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) made their way to take down a suspect, a massive explosion set off in the parking lot.

Im • OneChicago Spoilers @haiIeyhalstead He cannot even feel the pain from being thrown in the air and hitting the ground, all the pain he feels is the pain in his heart from seeing his wife lie on the ground bloodied and unconscious. #ChicagoPD He cannot even feel the pain from being thrown in the air and hitting the ground, all the pain he feels is the pain in his heart from seeing his wife lie on the ground bloodied and unconscious. #ChicagoPD https://t.co/KGgjk3v5SV

Though it was confirmed that Jay was not hurt, Hailey was seen lying unconscious on the ground. This set the stage up perfectly for a finale, which would come out next week.

The latest episode of Chicago PD is now streaming on Peacock TV.

Edited by Sayati Das