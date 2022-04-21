Chicago PD season 9, episode 19 review: A textbook detective case

Chicago PD just aired its latest episode on April 20, 2022, Fool's Gold. The crime drama show has been getting better and better over the past few weeks, and this episode is no different. Dealing with a complex and loaded case, this episode is almost like a classic detective novel, with new revelations at each turn leading to a final resolution.

This episode focused on a series of burglaries in a wealthy neighborhood, all connected by a single victim. The bulk of the episode saw Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) at the forefront, deciphering a dense web of lies and secrets.

Read on for a detailed review of Chicago PD season 9, episode 19.

Chicago PD season 9, episode 19 review: With the grace of a mystery novel

Few network television crime shows can regularly come up with material as good as NBC's Chicago PD (given its run in the past few weeks). This week, too, the show established its consistency with yet another episode that was equally intriguing and complex.

It began with Kevin noticing some first responders in a house where there had been a break-in. Kevin got involved from that moment on. Inside the house, he found a dead body and the wife of the man who died, named Raquel. From this point, the mystery started deepening.

With reports of more robberies around the same area, the police department jumped into action, but the pattern was almost arbitrary. The slow-building case was one of the highlights of this episode. The mystery was almost deliberately layered.

When the link was finally discovered, it was still not enough to solve the case. At this point, the mystery increased several folds with Raquel's motives and identity under question. It all culminated in a breathless finale and a series of revelations that finally made sense.

It ended up as an intriguing episode that would keep viewers on the edge of their seats throughout the one-hour duration.

Technical aspects of the crime drama

Chicago PD has been a standout, even compared to its One Chicago siblings, in every technical aspect. The colors and camera work in this episode (and the past few) look and feel like they are from a Hollywood action flick. The scenes were very well-staged, and the clever direction was visible in all aspects of the episode.

Hawkins is extremely adept at taking the lead role when the need arises, and he successfully did that in this episode. The story and the script were extremely well-thought-out. Its slow unfolding was very exciting, and the brilliant pace was the cherry on top.

Other aspects of this week's episode were much like other days, with nothing to give away any technical deficit.

The latest episode of Chicago PD is now streaming on Peacock.

