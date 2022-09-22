What time will Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 1 air on NBC? Details explored 

Law & Order: Organized Crime is coming back soon with its third installment on NBC. As usual, the new installment will further explore the personal lives of the officers of the unit as they continue their journey to apprehend some of New York’s most notorious crime syndicate leaders.

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 will premiere on September 22, 2022, at 10 pm ET on NBC.

The American crime drama television series premiered on April 1, 2021, on NBC and it is the seventh series in the Law & Order franchise along with being a spin-off of Law & Order and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

All about the upcoming season of Law & Order: Organized Crime

Season 2 of Law & Order: Organized Crime, packed with insidious criminal masterminds and Stabler's ingenious efforts to bring down the Mercy Killers and Brotherhood crime organizations, was a thrilling watch. What lies in store for us in season 3? Read on to find out more.

What is the plot for Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 1

Season 2 saw Sergeant Bell’s wife leaving in the wake of the raid of Congressman Kilbride’s law offices. So, one of the main points that this season will deal with is whether the couple will reconcile or will they separate for good.

In other news, Jet's potential romance with Adam "Malachi" Mintock is expected to take shape this season. The young romance between the cop and the reformed criminal turned NYPD asset is expected to be a major part of season 3 of Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Lastly, Elliot and Olivia's love affair is also expected to continue to blossom in the new season. How far will the ex-partners take things? This remains to be seen in the upcoming season.

The synopsis for the first episode reads:

"A girl is shot and Cosgrove teams with Det. Jalen Shaw to track down her killer; Benson and Stabler assist and realize it's more than a typical homicide; McCoy and Price seek justice against an international crime ring."

Watch the trailer for the new season here.

When will the new season air and how to watch it?

The new season of Law & Order: Organized Crime will air this September 22, 2022, at 10 pm ET exclusively on NBC. For those without cable/satellite television, the season can be watched live when it airs, using live TV streaming services like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. New episodes will also be made available to stream on Peacock the day after they air.

Cast

As usual, the series lead Christopher Meloni will be back to reprise his role as Detective Elliot Stabler in season 3. He will be joined by Danielle Moné Truitt as Sergeant Ayana Bell. Ainsley Seiger will reprise the role of Detective Jet Slootmaekers, along with Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson.

Other recurring actors on the show include Ellen Burstyn, Nicky Torchia, Mike Cannon, and Rachel Lin.

Catch the upcoming season of Law & Order: Organized Crime coming soon on NBC.

