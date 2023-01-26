Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 12 - Release date, air time, what to expect, and more

Crime-action drama series Law & Order: SVU season 24 is all set to return with its upcoming episode 12 exclusively on NBC Network this Thursday, January 26, at 9.00 pm ET / 8.00 pm CT. The fan-favorite long-running series has been created by Dick Wolf.

The followers of Law & Order: SVU have been quite thrilled and excited to see what the upcoming episode of the series’ 24th season will bring to the table, especially after episode 11, titled Soldier Up, showcased plenty of electrifying series of events.

Learn all about episode 12 of Law & Order: SVU season 24, before it airs on NBC

What can fans expect from the upcoming episode?

The director and writer of the procedural crime drama season 24's upcoming episode, titled Blood Out, are yet to be revealed. The official description for episode 12, dropped by Law & Order: SVU, reads as:

"As Benson and Carisi put a vengeful crime boss on trial, Fin tries to help a woman who was drugged and left for dead; Velasco takes drastic action to get information from a witness."

Take a look at the official promo video clip for the 12th episode of season 24, here:

The official description and promo clip for the upcoming new episode, Blood Out, provides the audience with some intriguing hints regarding how the episode will unfold. By the looks of it, it is crystal clear that the episode is going to be an emotionally driven one with plenty of gripping series of events.

The episode will showcase Carisi and Benson putting a dangerous criminal boss on trial. Additionally, Fin will be seen helping a drugged woman whose life is in grave danger. The episode will also show Velasco taking extreme action to receive significant information from an eye-witness. Thus, it will be a thrilling ride for the audience.

In the previous episode of Law & Order: SVU season 24, titled Soldier Up, the audience witnessed Benson attempting to help one of the members of the gang who ambushed her. In episode 11, Duarte went on to reveal an astonishing piece of evidence during the investigation of the complicated case. Fin was seen getting the task of hiring brand new detectives for the Bronx SVU.

Meet the cast members of the series' season 24

The lead cast members of the 24th season entail:

Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson,

Molly Burnett as Junior Detective Grace Muncy,

Kelli Giddish as Senior Detective Amanda Rollins,

Octavio Pisano as Junior Detective Joe Velasco,

Peter Scanavino as Dominick "Sonny" Carisi Jr., and

Ice-T as Sergeant Odafin "Fin" Tutuola.

Other recurring actors on the cast list include:

Terry Serpico as Chief Tommy McGrath,

Charlotte Cabell as Jesse Murphy Rollins,

Betty Buckley as Lorraine Maxwell,

Ryan Buggle as Noah Porter-Benson, and a few others.

Catch episode 12 of Law & Order: SVU season 24, which will arrive on Thursday, January 26, at 9 pm ET / 8 pm PT, exclusively on NBC.

