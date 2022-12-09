When does Law & Order SVU season 24 return? Release date, plot, and more details explored 

The tenth episode of the gripping police/crime drama Law & Order: SVU's 24th season will air on NBC on January 5, 2023. This episode will shed more light on the show's convoluted yet compelling plotline. Created by Dick Wolf, the first season of Law & Order: SVU aired back in 1999.

Season 24 of the show will feature names like Mariska Hargitay, Kelli Giddish, Ice-T, Peter Scanavino, Octavio Pisano, and Molly Burnett as the main leads alongside appearances from Jeffrey Donovan, Mehcad Brooks, Camryn Manheim, Christopher Meloni, Danielle Moné Truitt, and Ainsley Seiger.

With the ninth episode titled And a Trauma in a Pear Tree ending with a painstaking cliffhanger, fans are eagerly waiting for a moment of tragedy in the 10th episode called Jumped In. The previous episode of the show ended with Benson trying to make her son Noah's Christmas wish come true when a high-profile case falls on her lap.

Episode 10, season 24 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has been named Jumped In

What can we expect from the upcoming episode?

Fans will have to wait for some time to watch the next episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit since it's coming out next year on January 5, 2023, exclusively on NBC Network. The airtime of the episode is 9:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm CT.

The new episode, called Jumped In, will be directed by Martha Mitchell. Terry Serpico & Kadia Saraf have worked on the story.

From episode 9, fans of the show are confident that they are ushering into a new and unfamiliar era of the show with one of the most important characters being written off. Kelli Giddish who plays Senior Detective Amanda Rollins will be leaving the show after a total of twelve seasons.

Fans are heartbroken by her farewell and will truly miss the firebrand character and it seems like the feeling of her absence will be felt for quite some time.

How's the official promo video clip for Season 24's episode 10 looking?

Let's take a closer look at the promo for episode 10 below:

The nail-biting promo brings the show to a crossroad as it's seen that Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) gets attacked by two gangsters while shopping with her son Noah for Christmas.

It is quite evident that the show's plot is going to take a monumental turn and is set to deliver a series of dramatic and tragic events going forward.

Although the creators of the show have previously managed to withstand a lot of cast changes over the years, fans are truly mourning the loss of Rollins, who was considered an inspiration to many.

Next week's episode will, without a doubt, be chock full of heartbreak and drama, taking viewers on an emotional roller coaster.

Unfortunately, not too much has been revealed about the exact premise of the show, but it is expected that NBC might share more information in the coming weeks.

Don't forget to catch episode 10 of Law & Order: SVU Season 24, on January 5, 2023, at 9 pm ET/8 pm PT, on NBC.

