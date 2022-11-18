Explained: Why Is Kelli Giddish leaving Law & Order: SVU?

Kelli Giddish leaving Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) is no news. In August, she wrote on Instagram confirming that her character, NYPD Detective Amanda Rollins, is indeed departing the show.

Here's what she had to say on the matter:

"I’m grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life."

Reacting to this, showrunner David Graziano wrote in the comments section that he is "saddened by her looming exit. It’ll be my lucky day if I ever get to write for her again.”

Ever since then, the "why" has been driving ardent viewers of the show to come to all sorts of conclusions. They are also busy speculating plotlines that will mark a glorious end for Rollins. While the reason behind her sudden exit is still unknown, sources suggested that neither Giddish nor Graziano wanted the character to end her run in the popular procedural drama.

So, why is Giddish leaving Law & Order: SVU? Let’s explore.

Kelli Giddish’s exit: Possible reason

As per a report in Variety, Kelli Giddish’s goodbye from the show was a decision “made from above.” Further, multiple sources told the publication that the “shake-up” happened because:

“The company is always looking to keep the show as up-to-date and current as possible.”

It seems Mariska Hargitay, who plays the character of captain Olivia Benson on the NBC series and is also one of the executive producers, had pushed for Kelli Giddish’s retention on the show.

She had the support of another producer and the team had discussed Kelli Giddish’s salary and the future of her character on Law & Order: SVU. However, no compromise could be made.

Giddish states that playing Rollins has been one of her greatest joys

Kelli Giddish's post on Instagram read:

“I wanted to address the chatter I’ve seen online and let everyone know that this (season 24) will, indeed, be my last season on Law & Order: SVU. Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I’ve been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years.”

Elaborating on how she has also “grown and changed” along with the character, the actor added:

“There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She’s grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I’m grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life.”

Right after this, there was a huge uproar on social media, with fans tagging and accusing Graziano of being responsible for Rollins’s end. Addressing that, he wrote in the comments section of Kelli Giddish's Instagram post:

“You might take a moment to entertain the idea that things are more complex than they appear in a world of emojis and tweets. All I’ll say is Kelli has handled this with the most incredibly classy comportment.”

Describing her as “one of the finest industry professionals” he has met in his “24 years of writing television,” the award-winning playwright added:

“I’m saddened by her looming exit. It’ll be my lucky day if I ever get to write for her again.”

So, how will Rollins’s arc end on the show?

Following the announcement, one of the executive producers on the show, Julie Martin, assured angry fans that Rollins and her love interest, Assistant District Attorney Dominick "Sonny" Carisi Jr. (Peter Scanavino), will have a happy ending.

The characters were shown to be dating in the premiere of And the Empire Strikes Back season 23.

Kelli Giddish's last appearance as Rollins will be on Thursday, December 8.

