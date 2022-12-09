What time will Law & Order: SVU Season 24 episode 9 air on NBC? Release date, plot, and more details explored

The much-awaited episode 9 of Law & Order: SVU Season 24, which is the season's fall finale episode, airs exclusively on the popular network NBC on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 9:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm CT. Dick Wolf is the creator of the gripping legal drama series.

Viewers of the long-running series, Law & Order: SVU, have been buzzing with excitement and eagerness to see how the fall finale episode of the series' 24th season will unfold, especially after the previous episode, A Better Person, ended on an engrossing note.

Without further delay, let's jump right in and find out all about the ninth episode of Law & Order: SVU Season 24, as the episode arrives on NBC Network.

Learn all about the 9th episode (fall finale) of Law & Order: SVU Season 24, as it airs on NBC

What can be expected from Law & Order: SVU Season 24 episode 9?

The highly anticipated and intriguing episode debuts on Thursday, December 8, 2022, exclusively on NBC Network. The airtime of the episode is 9:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm CT.

In the preceding episode, viewers witnessed the Special Victims Unit hunting for the vicious murderer of a detective's little child.

Season 24's episode 9 has been titled, And a Trauma in a Pear Tree. David Graziano and Julie Martin have served as writers for the latest episode, while Norberto Barba has directed the action.

The official synopsis for And a Trauma in a Pear Tree, given by NBC, reads:

"Carisi and Rollins work together on an important arraignment; Benson tries to make Noah's Christmas wish come true when a case falls in her lap."

By the looks of the official synopsis, it is quite evident that the fall finale episode is about to deliver a series of dramatic and emotionally charged events for the audience, with Rollins and Carisi joining hands to work on a significant project and Benson trying to fulfil Noah's one true Christmas wish.

How's the official promo video clip for Season 24's episode 9 looking?

Take a closer look at the official promo for the upcoming episode below:

The clip gives viewers a brief glimpse of what is about to come their way. By the looks of it, it is seemingly evident that Detective Rollins will bid goodbye to SVU after a total of twelve seasons.

Without a shred of doubt, it would be quite heartbreaking for the viewers to say goodbye to such a fan-favourite character who was an integral part of the NBC crime drama series for so long.

Who are on the cast list for Season 24 of the series?

Apart from Kelli Giddish as Senior Detective Amanda Rollins, the highly promising lead cast list for Law & Order: SVU Season 24 includes Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson, Ice-T as Sergeant Odafin "Fin" Tutuola, Octavio Pisano as Junior Detective Joe Velasco, Peter Scanavino as Dominick "Sonny" Carisi, Jr. and Molly Burnett as Grace Muncy.

Don't forget to catch episode 9 of Law & Order: SVU Season 24, which airs on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 9 pm ET/8 pm PT, on NBC.

