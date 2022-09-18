Who is Molly Burnett? Meet the actor set to play Detective Grace Muncy in Law & Order: SVU Season 24

Molly Burnett is the latest addition to season 24 of the NBC show Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, also called Law & Order: SVU. The first episode of the show will premiere on NBC on Thursday, September 22, 2022.

Burnett will essay the role of Junior Detective Grace Muncy, who will join the SVU team headed by Mariska Hargitay.

Read on to find out more about Molly Burnett, who will play Grace Muncy in the upcoming season of Law & Order: SVU.

Molly Burnett played the role of Maxie Jonas in General Hospital

Molly Burnett is an American actor, singer, and producer who is known for portraying the role of Kelly Ann on the crime drama television show Queen of the South, and Melanie Jonas in the daytime series Days of Our Lives.

Burnett received nominations for the Daytime Emmy Award twice for her role as Jonas. She also received a third Daytime Emmy Award nomination for Relationship Status.

In 2012, Burnett quit daytime roles to expand her prospects and landed guest spots on such prime-time series as CSI: NY and Major Crimes. Her first film role was portraying Ashley Bloom in the MTV Original Film Ladies Man: A Made Movie. In 2015, Burnett appeared in CSI: Cyber as Nina Moore.

She later returned to Days of Our Lives in 2014 for a six-month stint. Burnett also played the role of Maxie Jonas on the daytime series General Hospital.

Burnett will next be seen in the upcoming season of Law & Order: SVU, in the shoes of Junior Detective Grace Muncy, who will aid the SVU team in unraveling the cases that the special team is faced with.

While details around her character are kept under wraps, according to TV Line, Burnett's Grace Muncy is described as "smart, blunt and attractive" in addition to having experience working with gangs. She is also "very good at her job", the report added.

More information about Law & Order: SVU

Law & Order: SVU is an American crime drama series created by Dick Wolf, who also created the original series that the spin-off series is based on, Law & Order.

The show premiered in September 1999, and follows detectives who work in the "Special Victims Unit" of the 16th Precinct of the New York City Police Department.

The unit focuses on crimes involving r*pe, s*xual assault, and child molestation, as well as any crime loosely connected with any of the three, such as domestic violence, kidnapping, and abandonment of a child.

The series also follows the journey of Olivia Benson (played by Mariska Hargitay) as she progresses from the rank of Detective, working with a partner to Lieutenant.

Prominent actors in Law & Order: SVU include Hargitay, Kelli Giddish, Ice-T, Peter Scanavino, and Octavio Pisano, along with Burnett.

The premiere of season 24 will also mark the crossover premiere event, wherein, characters from the original Law & Order and the other spin-off Law & Order: Organized Crime will come together to solve a case.

While not much is known about the series, the first episode of Law & Order: SVU is titled Gimme Shelter- Part Two. It follows a girl being shot, with Cosgrove and Shaw (Jeffrey Donovan and Mehcad Brooks from Law & Order) trying to track down the killer. At the same time, Benson and Stabler (Law & Order: Organized Crime) believe that it's not a typical homicide.

Law & Order: SVU will premiere on NBC, on September 22, 2022.

