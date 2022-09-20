Law & Order season 22: Which is Anthony Anderson's last episode as Detective Kevin Bernard? 

Law & Order season 22, the much-anticipated season of the long-running and highly popular police procedural crime-action series, is all set to make its arrival on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 8/7c, on NBC. On May 10, 2022, the series' renewal for season 22 was declared by NBC.

Later in May, it was also declared that the series regular, actor Anthony Anderson, who played the lead role of Detective Kevin Bernard, will not be joining the cast of season 22, which means episode 10 of season 21, titled Black and Blue, is the actor's last episode playing the role of beloved Senior Detective Bernard.

Dick Wolf has served as the creator of the highly celebrated and top-rated crime action series, Law & Order. Wolf made his return as the executive producer of the series in season 21, while Rick Eid acted as the showrunner.

In a recent interview with TVLine, showrunner Rick Eid spoke about the exit of the fan-favorite character, Detective Kevin Bernard from the series. He also went on to reveal that the character's exit will be mentioned in an episode of Law & Order season 22.

Since the news of Anthony Anderson not returning for season 22 of the NBC series was dropped, it has created a buzz among fans of the show, and they have been quite curious and eager to know what can be expected from Law & Order season 22. Without further ado, let's jump right in to find out all about actor Anthony Anderson's exit from the show and what's in store for viewers in season 22.

Actor Anthony Anderson will not be joining the cast of Law & Order season 22

In which episode of Law & Order season 22, the exit of Kevin Bernard will be mentioned?

As reported by TVLine, Rick Eid, the showrunner of the series, has disclosed that the much-cherished character, Senior Detective Bernard's exit from the series, will be addressed in the second episode of Law & Order season 22. Eid further explained that it will be a simple and brief mention in just one line and nothing else.

While speaking about it in the interview with TVLine, he said:

"It's a little mention. It's in the time-honoured tradition of Law & Order where it's very brief and it's like, 'Moving on. Here we go. We've got to solve the case.'"

What are the release date and time of episode 1 of the series' season 22?

The highly awaited episode 1 of Law & Order season 22 will be released this Thursday, September 22, 2022, exclusively on NBC. The airtime of the premiere episode is 8/7c.

The first episode of season 22 has been titled, Gimme Shelter – Part Three. Rick Eid and Gwen Sigan have served as the co-writers of the episode, while Alex Hall has acted as the director.

What can be expected from the first episode of the series' season 22?

The official synopsis for the first episode of the series' season 22, reads:

"For the first time ever, the iconic squads from Organized Crime, SVU and Law & Order must join forces to solve one case."

The premiere episode will conclude with a special and highly thrilling crossover event that starts on the premiere episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 and continues on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 24 premiere episode.

Who are the cast members of the series' season 22?

The cast list for the latest season of Law & Order includes Jeffrey Donovan as Frank Cosgrove, Camryn Manheim as Kate Dixon, Mehcad Brooks as Jalen Shaw, Hugh Dancy as Nolan Price, Sam Waterston as Jack McCoy, and Odelya Halevi as Samantha Maroun.

Actor Mehcad Brooks' character, Junior Detective Shaw, is reportedly replacing actor Anthony Anderson's character in season 22 of the series.

Don't forget to watch Law & Order season 22 episode 1, airing on Thursday, September 22, 2022, on NBC.

