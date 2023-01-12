What time will Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 11 air on NBC? Release date, plot, and more details explored

The highly anticipated episode 11 of Law & Order: SVU season 24, is set to air on Thursday, January 12, 2022, at 9:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm CT, exclusively on the much-watched network NBC. Dick Wolf has acted as the creator of the long-running NBC series.

Fans of the legal crime-drama series, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, have been eagerly waiting to witness what episode 11 of the series' season 24 has in store for them, especially as episode 10, titled Jumped In, dealt with some really thrilling series of events.

Episode 11 of season 24 of Law & Order: SVU will see Benson trying to help a gang member

In the previous episode of the season, the audience saw Benson becoming the target of a dangerous gang leader and Lieutenant Dixon stepping up to help a deaf student who was se*ually assaulted.

Episode 11 of the brand new installment of the popular police procedural crime-thriller series has been titled Soldier Up. The writer and director for the upcoming episode are yet to be disclosed. The official synopsis for the new episode, released by NBC Network's Law & Order: SVU, reads:

"While Benson tries to help the gang member who attacked her, Duarte reveals a shocking piece of evidence in the case; Fin is tasked with hiring new detectives for the Bronx SVU."

Take a closer look at the official promo for the upcoming episode below:

The clip gives viewers a brief glimpse of what is to come their way, while the official synopsis provides clues regarding what to expect from the brand new episode of the series.

By the looks of the promo video, it is anticipated that the episode will bring a series of exhilarating and emotionally driven events for fans, with Benson trying to help a member of the gang that had attacked her.The Law & Order: SVU episode will also showcase new and potentially astounding revelations regarding the complex case.

In the upcoming episode, Fin will be seen recruiting new detectives as well. It is safe to say that fans of the series are in for an exciting watching experience.

More about season 24 of the NBC series, Law & Order: SVU

Peter Jankowski and Arthur W. Forney have acted as developers for the latest season of the series, while Steven Zirnkilton is the narrator of the series. Dick Wolf, Peter Jankowski, Julie Martin, Mariska Hargitay, and Arthur W. Forney are executive producers for season 24.

The lead actors on the cast list for season 24 include Kelli Giddish as Senior Detective Amanda Rollins, Ice-T as Sergeant Odafin "Fin" Tutuola, Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson, Octavio Pisano as Junior Detective Joe Velasco, and Molly Burnett as Grace Muncy, among others.

Watch Law & Order: SVU Season 24 episode 11, which arrives on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 9 pm ET / 8 pm PT, on NBC.

