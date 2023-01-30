Quantum Leap season 1 episode 11 release date, time, and plot details explored

Season 1 of Quantum Leap, the revival sequel science fiction series to the 1989 original series of the same name, is all set to return with the upcoming eleventh episode. Quantum Leap season 1 episode 11 will make its debut on NBC Network on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 10 pm Eastern Time (ET).

The episode will also be available on NBC's popular streaming platform Peacock the next day. While Donald P. Bellisario is credited as the creator of Quantum Leap, the sci-fi series sees Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt as its developers.

Quantum Leap season 1 episode 11 will see Ben in the midst of a horrifying explosion at a 1962 nuclear reactor

What to expect from the new episode?

The 11th episode of the sci-fi series' 1st season will be released this Monday, January 30, 2023, on NBC TV Channel at 10 pm ET.

The upcoming brand new episode 11 has been titled Leap. Die. Repeat. Directed by Pamela Romanowsky, the newest episode is written by Margarita Matthews. A brief description of the new episode, as released by Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"When Ben leaps into one of five people in an elevator at a 1962 nuclear reactor, he must figure which one will trigger a bomb that kills them all; each time the bomb goes off, he leaps into another one of them an hour earlier, resetting the scene."

In Quantum Leap season 1's episode 11, viewers will witness Ben trying his best to save people from a horrifying explosion at a 1962 nuclear reactor. Given the gravity of the situation, the upcoming episode will see him deal the with the stress that accompanies him as a result of learning the triggers of the bombs. However, as soon as the bomb goes off, Ben ends up leaping into another one of them an hour ago so that he can reset the scene once again.

Earlier, in Quantum Leap season 1 episode 10, tilted Paging Dr. Song, the audience saw Ben leaping into a medical resident named Alexandra Tomkinson in a Seattle hospital. The previous episode of the series also showcased Addison disclosing Ben's complex mission. He attempted to save as many lives as possible after a terrifying train crash, along with Alexandra's almost doomed career.

Quantum Leap season 1's cast list

The lead cast list for the NBC series' first season includes:

Raymond Lee as Ben Song

Mason Alexander Park as Ian Wright

Caitlin Bassett as Addison Augustine

Nanrisa Lee as Jenn Chou

Ernie Hudson as Herbert "Magic" Williams

Georgina Reilly as Janis Calavicci.

Some of the most promising guest stars in the series' season 1 also sees Deborah Pratt, Michael Welch, Susan Diol, Michael Malarkey, José Zúñiga, Carly Pope, and several others in supporting roles.

Poll : 0 votes