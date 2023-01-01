Quantum Leap reboot is set to return with episode 9 on NBC on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 10 pm ET, according to The Review Geek. The eighth episode, titled Stand by Ben, aired on November 7, 2022, and the show has since been on a hiatus.

With a number of bizarre events set to unfold, fans have been eagerly waiting for the new episode as it continues to follow protagonist Ben's chaotic and eventful life. The series features Raymond Lee in the lead role along with various others playing key supporting roles. Quantum Leap is a revival of the hit 80s show of the same name.

Quantum Leap season 1 episode 9 on NBC: Plot, promo, what to expect, and more

The promo for Quantum Leap episode 9 offers a glimpse of the numerous pivotal events set to unfold in the episode. With Ben at the center of it all, the promo promises a lot of action and drama in the highly anticipated episode. Here's a brief description of the episode, titled Fello Travelers, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Ben lands in 1979 Chicago as Jack Armstrong, a devoted security guard to talented pop singer Carly Farmer; during Carly's prep for a concert, it quickly becomes clear her life is in danger and Ben must determine who is trying to kill her and why.''

As Ben travels back to 1979, things take an interesting turn when he finds out that his boss and singer Carly Farmer's life is in danger, and he needs to get to the bottom of the issue and do everything in his power to protect her.

The upcoming episode is helmed by Avi Youabian and written by Maangchi, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

Meanwhile, the previous episode, titled Stand By Ben, focused on Ben desperately trying to protect a group of teenagers who were lost. To help them, he even leaps into the body of a teenager named Ben Winters.

More details about the cast and premise of Quantum Leap

The series is set three decades after the events portrayed in the original show and centers on Dr. Ben Song. Here's the official synopsis of the series, according to NBC's YouTube channel:

''It's been nearly 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now, a new team, led by physicist Ben Song (Raymond Lee), has been assembled to restart the project.''

The description further states,

''Everything changes, however, when Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why he did it. At Ben's side throughout his leaps is Addison (Caitlin Bassett), a decorated Army veteran who appears in the form of a hologram only Ben can see and hear.''

It concludes by revealing,

''Herbert "Magic" Williams (Ernie Hudson) helms the highly confidential operation whose team at headquarters includes Ian Wright (Mason Alexander Park) and Jenn Chou (Nanrisa Lee).''

Quantum Leap features Raymond Lee as protagonist Ben Song, and the actor has received critical acclaim for his performance throughout the show so far. Starring alongside him in important supporting roles are actors Caitlin Bassett as Addison Augustine, Ernie Hudson as Herbert Williams, and Mason Alexander Park as Ian Wright, among various others.

Don't forget to catch Quantum Leap season 1 episode 9 on NBC on Monday, January 2, 2023.

