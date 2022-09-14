Explored: Where is the original Quantum Leap cast in 2022?

NBC is all set to drop the new Quantum Leap series, starring Raymond Lee and Caitlin Bassett, on Monday, September 19, 2022. A reboot of the 1989 series of the same name, Quantam Leap is set 30 years after Sam Beckett disappeared after he got into the Quantum Leap accelerator.

The cast of the original series includes several prominent actors like Scott Bakula, Dean Stockwell, and others. Read on to find out what the original Quantum Leap cast members are up to now, their recent works, and more.

Quantum Leap original cast: What are they up to now?

1) Scott Bakula

Actor Scott Bakula portrayed the lead role of Dr. Sam Beckett in the original series. For his performance on the show, he received a Golden Globe Award and four Emmy nominations. He's also known for his role as Captain Jonathan Archer in Star Trek: Enterprise.

Bakula has appeared in a number of popular films and shows over the years, like American Beauty, Mr. & Mrs. Smith (series), Men of a Certain Age, and more recently in NCIS: New Orleans. For his performance in NCIS, he garnered a People's Choice Award nomination for Favorite Actor in a New TV Series. Earlier this year, he was slated to star in NBC's Unbroken, but the project reportedly got canceled.

2) Dean Stockwell

Late actor Dean Stockwell played the role of Albert ''Al'' Calavicci in the series. He received widespread critical acclaim for his performance in the series. Prior to Quantum Leap, he'd appeared in many films helmed by acclaimed directors like Wim Wenders' Paris, Texas, David Lynch's Dune, and more.

Stockwell also starred in several movies, including The Manchurian Candidate, In Pursuit, They Nest, and The Quickie, to name a few. He reunited with his former costar Scott Bakula in an episode of NCIS: New Orleans. He reportedly retired from acting in early 2017, and passed away in November 2021.

3) Renée Coleman as Alia

Actress Renée Coleman played one of the antagonists in Quantum Leap, named Alia. Coleman also starred in many other shows and films, including Tom Hanks-starrer A League of Their Own and Paul Flaherty's Who's Harry Crumb?, among others.

Coleman reportedly quit the entertainment business in the mid-90s and went back to school, earning a Ph.D. in Mythological Studies. She hasn't returned to acting. Coleman is reportedly living in Santa Clarita, Calfornia with her husband and kids.

The show also starred actress and producer Deborah Pratt as the narrator and the voice of Ziggy, the AI that ran Project Quantum Leap. She was also a co-executive producer and writer on the show. Pratt also acted in various television series, including Magnum, P.I., Happy Days, among others. She is reportedly in Los Angeles, working for women and minority rights in the entertainment industry.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the show also starred several others including Meg Foster, Bruce McGill, and Willie Garson. Foster later went on to star in Murder, She Wrote and ER, while McGill most recently appeared in the Prime Video series, Reacher. Willie Garson appeared in the acclaimed Hawaii Five-0 reboot. Garson died from pancreatic cancer on September 21, 2021.

You can watch the new Quantum Leap on NBC on Monday, September 19, 2022.

