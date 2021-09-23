Who was Al Harrington? Tributes pour in as Hawaii Five-0 star dies at 85

Unfortunately, actor Al Harrington is no more. The Hawaii Five-0 star passed away after suffering a stroke on the afternoon of September 22. He was 85 years old at the time of his death.

Harrington was well-known for his appearances in several films and TV shows. His representative has not yet commented on anything about his death.

Just learned this sad news today, too. No matter the circumstance, Al always brought positive energy and aloha to our set. He will be missed by those of us in Hawaii, and beyond.



The actor is survived by his wife Rosa Harrington, sons Alema and Tau, daughters Summer Harrington and Cassie Harrington Palmer, and his grandchildren.

Al Harrington in brief: Career and family

Born as Tausau Ta’a on December 12, 1935, Al Harrington was a popular actor. He was loved for his appearance as Detective Ben Kokua on the television series Hawaii Five-0.

Since his mother was working as a nurse in Honolulu, Hawaii, USA, she sent him to live with his maternal grandmother in the Mapusaga village in Pago Pago. His mother later tied the knot with Roy Milbur Harrington, a serviceman with the US Army.

Al Harrington became an expert in theater and American football while attending Punahou School. He participated in many productions of the school and was praised while being on the football field.

Al Harrington attended Menlo College from 1954 to 1955. While playing for Stanford University, he aimed to become a drama major.

Harrington completed his graduation with a B.A. in History in 1958. He then went back to Hawaii and joined the University of Hawaii as a history professor. He was named “The South Pacific Man” after performing for several years as an entertainer in Waikiki.

Recognition as an actor

Al Harrington was the only supporting cast member of Hawaii Five-0 alive alongside Sharon Farrell and Dennis Chun. He and Chun were seen playing recurring roles as Momo Kahike and Sgt. Duke Lukela in the reboot of Hawaii Five-0 in 2010.

He played the lead role in the film The Testaments and was seen as Thomas Trueblood in Light of the World, A Celebration of Life. The former was produced by the LDS Church, and the latter was put on the LDS Church during the 2002 Olympics.

Al Harrington’s sons Alema and Tau Harrington attended Punahou School and played football at Brigham Young University.

