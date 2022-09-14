Quantum Leap 2022 cast list: Raymond Lee, Caitlin Bassett and others star in NBC's sci-fi series

NBC's upcoming sci-fi series, Quantum Leap, is all set to premiere on the network on Monday, September 19, 2022. The show is reportedly a reboot of the popular 1989 series of the same name and is set 30 years after Sam Beckett disappeared.

The series stars Raymond Lee and Caitlin Bassett, among many others in major roles. Read on to learn more details about the cast of the upcoming sci-fi show.

Quantum Leap 2022 cast list: Raymond Lee and others star in major roles

1) Raymond Lee as Dr. Ben Song

Actor Raymond Lee essays the lead role of Dr. Ben Song in Quantum Leap reboot. Lee looks phenomenal in the trailer, displaying several conflicting emotions as his character tries to figure out his past. Apart from Quantum Leap, the actor is best known for his previous appearances in Here and Now, Mozart in the Jungle, and Top Gun: Maverick.

2) Caitlin Bassett as Addison Augustine

Caitlin Bassett, who is making her debut on-screen, stars as Addison in the series. In the trailer, she looks quite impressive and displays astonishing confidence in her first role on television. Bassett was in the US army, and worked as an intelligence analyst for 7 years. She also has a degree in legal studies. She decided to pursue a career in acting after moving to New York later.

3) Ernie Hudson as Herbert Williams

Ernie Hudson stars in the role of Herbert ''Magic'' Williams. Williams is believed to be the supervisor of the Quantum Leap project and seems to have a tense, complicated equation with Ben. As an actor, Ernie Hudson has starred in a number of popular shows and films over the years, including the iconic Ghostbusters franchise, Desperate Housewives, and Oz, to name a few among many.

4) Mason Alexander Park as Dr. Ian Wright

Mason Alexander Park portrays the role of Ian Wright in Quantum Leap. Wright reportedly handles the Artificial Intelligence unit on the team. Alexander Park is best known for their performance as Neil Gaiman in Netflix's The Sandman. Their other TV credits include Bucket & Skinner's Epic Adventures and iCarly.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the show also features several others in prominent supporting roles, including:

Nanrisa Lee as Jenn Chou

Everett Andres as Jason Harvey

Anastasia Antonia as Eva Sandoval

Jewel Staite as Naomi

A quick look at Quantum Leap 2022 trailer and plot

The gripping trailer of the popular show offers a glimpse of the show's msyterious world replete with action, time-travelling and a tinge of romance. It clearly establishes the plot as we see Ben trying to recollect where he's come from as he seems to have lost memory. Here's the official synopsis of the series, as per NBC's YouTube Channel:

''It's been nearly 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now, a new team, led by physicist Ben Song, has been assembled to restart the project. Everything changes, however, when Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why he did it.''

The description further states,

''At Ben's side throughout his leaps is Addison, a decorated Army veteran who appears in the form of a hologram only Ben can see and hear. Herbert "Magic" Williams helms the highly confidential operation whose team at headquarters includes Ian Wright and Jenn Chou.''

Don't miss Quantum Leap on NBC, airing from September 19, 2022.

