NBC's Quantum Leap Reboot: What we know so far

NBC's much-anticipated Quantum Leap has a premiere date of September 19, 2022. The sci-fi drama is a reboot of the 1990s drama of the same name. While the show will pick up 30 years after the original one, there will be major changes in both the format and the storyline.

Naturally, fans of the show and the genre are super excited to see this new show, which stars Caitlin Bassett and Ernie Hudson, among many others. The initial synopsis from the channel revealed very little about the show. A newer and more detailed synopsis has made it much clearer. The original synopsis read:

"It’s been 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it."

Quantum Leap synopsis

Joe McCartney @joemccjoe

#QuantumLeap Quantum Leap: reboot gets an Autumn 2022 launch date. As a fan of the original, I am looking forward to see how it looks. Quantum Leap: reboot gets an Autumn 2022 launch date. As a fan of the original, I am looking forward to see how it looks.#QuantumLeap https://t.co/s05Q46HwMm

Though this is not a common practice for the network, for Quantum Leap, NBC released a very detailed synopsis, making the show's plot and purpose very clear for the viewers.

Adding to the previously released logline, the channel added:

"Everything changes, however, when Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why he did it. At Ben’s side throughout his leaps is Addison (Caitlin Bassett), who appears in the form of a hologram only Ben can see and hear. She’s a decorated Army veteran who brings level-headed precision to her job."

It continues to delve into more detail, explaining the premise in detail. It continues:

"At the helm of the highly confidential operation is Herbert “Magic” Williams (Ernie Hudson), a no-nonsense career military man who has to answer to his bosses who won’t be happy once they learn about the breach of protocol. The rest of the team at headquarters includes Ian Wright (Mason Alexander Park), who runs the Artificial Intelligence unit “Ziggy,” and Jenn Chou (Nanrisa Lee), who heads up digital security for the project."

After an ample amount of character description, the synopsis continues:

"As Ben leaps from life to life, putting right what once went wrong, it becomes clear that he and the team are on a thrilling journey. However, Addison, Magic, Ian and Jenn know that if they are going to solve the mystery of Ben’s leap and bring him home, they must act fast or lose him forever."

This concludes with a lengthy synopsis from NBC. Quantum Leap is one of the most anticipated shows of the year. The series is a direct reboot of the original show that ran for five seasons and had great critical acclaim.

Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt are the writers of Quantum Leap (2022). The veteran trio of Don Bellisario, Deborah Pratt, and Martin Gero. Universal Studios primarily produces the show.

The series is set to premiere in September this year. The first episode's release date is September 19, 2022, at 10:00 PM EST on the NBC channel.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far