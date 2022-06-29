Blasted: The sci-fi comedy delves into the importance of friendship and loosening up a little

Blasted is Netflix's latest addition to its line-up of Scandinavian films and series. The Norwegian sci-fi action-comedy follows a group of friends on a bachelor party weekend that is soon disrupted by an alien invasion.

The film sets the contrast between the seriousness of corporate life and the bizarre, fictional nature of aliens and laser tag while exploring the motif of friendship.

Directed by Martin Sofiedal and written by Emanuel Nordrum, the film was released on Netflix on June 28, 2022. It stars Axel Bøyum, Fredrik Skogsrud, Mathias Luppichini, André Sørum, Eirik Hallert, Evelyn Rasmussen Osazuwa and Ingrid Bolsø Berdal. It was produced by Are Heidenstrøm at Miso Film.

Blasted film summary: What happens when aliens invade a bachelor party?

Sebastian's bachelor party was off to a rocky start, with his only agenda for the weekend – to impress a big-time investor – not going according to plan. To make matters worse, his carefree and adventurous former best friend Mikkel showed up unannounced and acted as a barrier to his plan.

Inspired by the real-life inexplicable aerial phenomenon of Hessdalen lights in Norway, Blasted takes place in the idyllic setting of the Hessdalen valley. It revolves around the alien myth associated with the phenomenon.

Sebastian's unexciting bachelor party took a drastic turn when zombie-like people possessed by alien energy showed up.

Former laser tag champions Mikkel and Sebastian were once again forced by fate to don their suits and shoot lasers to neutralize the alien-like people. Although Mikkel was excited about their action-adventure, Sebastian begrudgingly accepted his fate.

Meanwhile, the other members of their group – Audun, Kasper and Pelle – were captured by the alien army.

To save their friends and the people of Hessdalen valley, Mikkel and Sebastian sought the help of local police officer Hjørdis and hatched a plan to take down the alien army. However, their plan failed before they could even execute it.

The film's chaotic and action-packed final sequence revealed the source of alien activity and the fate of the friends as the bachelor party weekend culminated with UFOs and aliens.

Blasted: Sebastian learned the value of friendship and how to loosen up again

As the film began, Sebastian was introduced as a high-strung workaholic who had become so consumed within his corporate life that he had forgotten how to have fun. He even agreed to attend his bachelor party only when he saw it as an opportunity to cajole a big investor he was chasing.

In came Mikkel, his childhood best friend and former laser tag partner, who never matured from their laser tag days. Although initially displeased with Mikkel's childish antics and light-hearted approach to life, Sebastian eventually came around. As the two paired up once again to demonstrate their laser tag expertise to fight the alien-like zombies, their bond was rekindled.

Towards the end of Blasted, Sebastian's changed attitude was evident when he was offered a choice between his friends and a lucrative corporate job offer. He ended up choosing his friends.

Over the course of fighting aliens with laser guns, he realized the importance of friendship and the fact that everything in life cannot be meticulously planned; case in point, an alien invasion.

Ultimately, as shown in the final scene, Sebastian left his job to start a new laser tag business venture with his best friend, Mikkel. His wedding was also laser tag-themed, and that really showed how far he had come over the course of a bizarre weekend.

Blasted was released on Netflix on June 28, 2022, and is now available to watch.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far