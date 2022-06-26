What time will Blasted air on Netflix? Release date, plot, and more about the Norwegian sci-fi comedy

Sci-fi fans have an exciting week ahead as the Norwegian film, Blasted is set to premiere on Netflix on June 28, 2022. A real-life UFO inspires the film in a village named Hessdalen in Norway. It centers around the reunion of a group of friends who indulge in a game of laser tag.

The film is the latest addition to Netflix's growing library of foreign-language content. The official synopsis of the movie on Netflix reads:

When an alien invasion interrupts a bachelor party, two childhood friends reunite as the kick-a** laser tag duo they once were to fight back.''

On June 7, 2022, Netflix released the official trailer for the film, which offers a peek into the film's unique world of quirky characters and bizarre events. It has a fun and lighthearted tone, unlike what's typically expected from a sci-fi action flick. The trailer builds anticipation with a line from one of the characters who say,

''A couple of fellows in there claim they're the best laser tag team at this wedding.''

Fans can expect an oddball sci-fi comedy replete with plenty of hilarious moments that'll make for an entertaining experience. The trailer also offers a glimpse of several exciting action sequences from the film. Netflix's official YouTube channel has a brief description of the film, which states:

''Bros before UFOs...This sci-fi comedy is inspired by the Norwegian UFO phenomenon. Former childhood friends and local laser tag duo - Sebastian and Mikkel - reconnect later in life for the ultimate bachelor party that gets invaded by aliens. To defeat the aliens they need to rekindle their relationship to save everyone.''

Blasted cast

Blasted stars Axel Bøyum and Fredrik Skogsrud in the lead roles as Sebastian and Mikkel, respectively. Bøyum has appeared in quite a few films and shows, including Eyewitness, Heimebane, and many more. He is widely regarded as one of Norway's most promising actors from Norway and has received widespread critical acclaim for his performances in numerous plays, films, and series.

Fredrik Skogsrud is a noted actor from Norway who's been a part of a number of films and shows. He's also a familiar name in the Norwegian theatre scene, having been a part of several acclaimed plays.

Apart from Axel Bøyum and Fredrik Skogsrud, the film stars several others in important supporting roles, including:

Mathias Luppichini as Audun

André Sørum as Kasper

Evelyn Rasmussen Osazuwa as Stine

Eirik Hallert as Pelle

Ingrid Bolsø Berdal as Hjørdis

The film is helmed by Martin Sofiedal and written by Emmanuel Nordrum. Sofiedal is best known for his 2019 flick, Legend of the Ghost Dagger, starring Trond Fausa and Patrick Finzi. His short films have fetched numerous awards and accolades at various international film festivals.

