Interceptor review: An action-packed Netflix thriller let down by poor writing

Interceptor, the highly anticipated Netflix action thriller movie, has finally premiered this June 3rd (Friday), 2022. Directed and co-written by Matthew Reilly, the film heavily depends on its action scenes, predominant throughout the movie.

The movie stars Elsa Pataky as Captain JJ Collins, the lead character, and it is safe to say that she carries the entire film on her shoulder. The movie also stars the Point Break actor Luke Bracey, who is seen portraying the central antagonist Alexander Kessel in the movie.

Without a shred of doubt, the movie is quite intriguing and charged when it comes to its action, and the ending carries a lot of weight as it is possibly the most exciting part of the movie. However, poor writing makes it a one-time watch movie.

Without further delay, let's dig deep and find out how the brand new Netflix action movie Interceptor turned out.

Review of Netflix's new action-thriller Interceptor

A stirring storyline let down by weak writing

Interceptor depicts the story of Captain JJ Collins, who lands on a formidable mission to stop Alexander Kessel and his crooked team. By launching 16 nuclear missiles into 16 parts of the United States, Kessel and his compatriots wanted to destroy the country.

Undoubtedly, the movie set out to be a thrilling, action-packed thriller. But it fell short as the writing was relatively weak and bland, making it monotonous at several points.

It dived deep into the main plot from the beginning, leaving no room for any slow-building suspense or tension. With every event, it becomes more predictable. The scenes of brief conversations between protagonist JJ Collins and antagonist Alexander Kessel do not add positively to the movie's success.

Instead, these conversations fail to stimulate any tension between the two, thus, making the scenes look pretty mellow for an action thriller.

Electrifying action and praiseworthy cinematography

For an action thriller, the movie checks the action part. The action scenes that predominantly feature the lead character JJ Collins are designed in quite a mind-blowing manner.

The movie's cinematographer Ross Emery has done a fantastic job capturing the action-packed scenes. The moves and stunts that have been showcased throughout the entire movie are pretty noteworthy. The cinematography at the end is incredibly stunning. Thus, Ross Emery's cinematography throughout the film is quite praiseworthy.

An astounding and quite fun cameo by Chris Hemsworth

The Avengers star Chris Hemsworth makes a fun cameo in the movie. Reportedly, Chris Hemsworth is also one of the executive producers of the film. He appears for brief moments as a store guide in the latter part of the movie. He is also seen in the post-credit scene relaxing in a massage chair at the store. His character is not related to the plot of the film. Although his cameo was extremely short, it still added a fun and refreshing element to the movie.

Hence, Interceptor, an action thriller, is a one-time watch with some thrilling aspects. Watch Interceptor, currently streaming on Netflix, from June 3rd, 2022.

