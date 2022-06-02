Netflix's Interceptor cast list: Elsa Pataky, Luke Bracey and others star in action-thriller film

Interceptor, a highly anticipated action-thriller film, is all set to premiere on June 2 (Friday), 2022, at 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET, exclusively on Netflix.

The film is directed by Matthew Reilly, who also serves as a screenplay writer alongside Stuart Beattie. It is produced by Stuart Beattie, Matthew Street and Michael Boughen. Chris Hemsworth, Christopher Mapp, Robert Slaviero, Kathy Morgan and Peter D. Graves serve as executive producers on the project.

Interceptor will see Elsa Pataky portraying the lead role of JJ Collins. The film also stars Luke Bracey and Aaron Glenane in important roles.

The official description of the movie on Netflix reads:

"Meet the world's last defense. One Army captain must use her years of tactical training and military expertise when a simultaneous coordinated attack threatens the remote missile interceptor station she is in command of."

Without further delay, let's dive in and take a closer look at the promising cast list for the upcoming movie, Interceptor.

The cast list of Interceptor explored

Elsa Pataky as JJ Collins

Spanish actress and model Elsa Pataky will be seen playing the lead character JJ Collins, an Army Captain, in the upcoming Netflix movie.

The 45-year-old actress has starred in many movies over the years. These include The Art of Dying, Less Is More, Don't Tempt Me, Twelfth Night, Snakes on a Plane, Skate or Die, Malone, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7 and others.

Pataky has also been a part of several TV series. These include Al salir de clase, La vida en el aire, Queen of Swords, Los Serrano, Hospital Central, Tio Willy, Mujeres asesinas, Tidelands and more.

Luke Bracey as Alexander Kessel

Australian actor Luke Bracey will be seen portraying the role of Alexander Kessel, a former US military intelligence officer in Interceptor.

The actor has been a part of several movies, including Monte Carlo, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, The November Man, Me Him Her, The Best of Me and Point Break. He also had roles in Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan, Hacksaw Ridge, Lucky Day, American Dream, Holidate, Violet and more.

Bracey has also appeared in a number of TV series like Home and Away, Dance Academy, Little Fires Everywhere and others.

Aaron Glenane as Beaver

Aaron Glenane will be seen portraying a character named Beaver in the film.

The actor has starred in several movies and TV series. These include The Obscure, Home and Away, Snowpiercer, 2067, Danger Close, Mr Inbetween, Pilot Week, Picnic at Hanging Rock, Killing Ground, Deadline Gallipoli, Old School, Janet King and more.

The other actors on the film's cast list include Mayen Mehta, Zoe Carides, Rhys Muldoon, Colin Friels, Belinda Jombwe and Marcus Johnson.

Don't forget to catch Interceptor, arriving on June 3 (Friday), 2022, at 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET, on Netflix.

