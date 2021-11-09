What is Dean Stockwell's net worth? 'Quantum Leap' actor's fortune explored as he dies at 85

On November 7, Sunday, Quantum Leap star Dean Stockwell passed away at the age of 85. According to a statement provided to TMZ by the actor’s representative, Dean died early on Sunday morning from natural causes.

According to his IMDb page, Dean Stockwell’s career as an actor spanned 70 years, and he first appeared as a child actor in The Valley of Decision at nine. The actor also directed his sci-fi drama film Human Highway in 1982.

Stockwell was best known for playing the supporting role of Admiral Al Calavicci in Quantum Leap, for which he received four Primetime Emmy nominations consecutively in 1990, 1991, 1992, and 1993. He also received four Golden Globe nominations for his portrayal of the admiral in the same years.

How much was Dean Stockwell worth?

According to multiple publications, Dean Stockwell was reportedly worth around $5 million. The LA native has amassed most of his fortune from his acting career. He has garnered over 204 acting credits, with his last appearance being on 2015’s Entertainment.

Stockwell’s parents, who were also in the entertainment industry, made Dean and his brother audition for Innocent Voyage by Paul Osborne. According to certain reports of the brothers’ accounts, both Stockwells were approached by MGM headhunters.

Later in 1945, Dean Stockwell was cast in a small role in The Valley of Decision. However, in the same year, he was cast in a prominent role in Anchors Aweigh, where he starred alongside Frank Sinatra and Gene Kelly.

A year later, Dean was cast as the lead role of a young orphan Robert Shannon in The Green Years. The film went on to become a massive success. The actor appeared in such roles until 1951 after which he had a hiatus of four years before starring in an episode of Front Row Center in 1956.

Until 1965, Dean Stockwell appeared in both recurring and one-time roles in multiple TV series before he was cast in Dr. Kildare, where he played Dr. Rudy Devereux in six episodes. After several appearances in TV series and films, Dean starred in Quantum Leap in 1989, where he played Admiral Al for 97 episodes.

While much of the information about his property is unknown, according to taoStyle, Dean Stockwell lived in a house at Sangre de Cristos in Colorado. His house reportedly had a studio, where he did his artwork with enhanced photo collages and dice sculptures.

Edited by Siddharth Satish