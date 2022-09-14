Who is Raymond Lee? Meet the actor who plays lead physicist Ben Song in NBC's Quantum Leap 2022

Actor Raymond Lee, who has been a well-known actor in television and films over the years now, is going to portray the lead role of Dr. Ben Song in NBC's new sci-fi series, Quantum Leap.

The series focuses on Ben, who's traveled back in time to 1985 through the highly secretive Quantum Leap project, while his team members try to get him back to the present. Read on to learn more details about Raymond Lee ahead of Quantum Leap's premiere on NBC.

Raymond Lee's early life, various film and TV projects, role in Quantum Leap, and more details

Raymond Lee, who is of South Korean descent, was born on February 5, 1987, in New York City. Details about his parents are not known. According to Emmys, Lee was part of his school choirs and also took part in many plays.

Lee decided to pursue a career in the entertainment industry after he went to California State University in Long Beach, where he studied acting. He reportedly co-founded an acting group called the Four Clowns.

During his early days, Raymond Lee appeared in several minor roles in numerous TV shows like Modern Family, Scandal, and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. He played a major role in the series, Ktown Cowboys, wherein he starred as Steve.

Lee later went on to essay memorable characters in Roman Coppola's Mozart in the Jungle and Alan Ball's HBO drama series, Here and Now, wherein he played the roles of Arlen Lee and Duc Bayer-Boatwright, respectively.

In 2021, Raymond Lee starred as Sam Park in AMC's critically acclaimed dark comedy series, Kevin Can F**k Himself, for which he received accolades from several critics. Now, he has been roped in to play the lead role in NBC's Quantum Leap.

According to Emmys, when Lee was initially asked about his interest in playing the lead role in Quantum Leap, he said (obtained via Emmys),

''I couldn't understand, because it seemed like they were interested in having me as the lead for their show. I thought, 'This has to be a typo'.''

He further said,

''It was one of those moments as an actor where you read the script and you go, 'I can do this!''' This is something I've worked for. I've had some great number ones (on the call sheet) who I've looked up to. I've watched and learned and absorbed. Now it's time to put it all to use.''

In Quantum Leap, Raymond Lee's Ben Song is assisted by Addison Augustine (played by newcomer Caitlin Bassett), who tries to help him understand who he is, the work that he does, and more. Their interaction in the trailer also suggests a possible romance. With such a fascinating storyline and setting, it'll be interesting to see how Lee's charater in the series pans out.

Do not miss Quantum Leap 2022 on NBC, airing from Monday, September 19, 2022, onwards.

