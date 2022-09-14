What time will Quantum Leap 2022 episode 1 air on NBC? Release date, plot and more about the sci-fi series

NBC's Quantum Leap reboot Episode 1 is expected to premiere on the network on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 10 pm ET.

A reboot of the iconic 1989 series of the same name, Quantum Leap is set 30 years after Dr. Sam Beckett disappeared into the Quantum Leap accelerator, and features a new team headed by physicist Ben Seong.

The series stars Raymond Lee in the lead role as Ben along with Ernie Hudson and Caitlin Bassett in crucial supporting roles. Without further ado, read on to know more about the plot and other details of Quantum Leap reboot.

Quantum Leap reboot on NBC: Trailer, what to expect, and more

The first episode of Quantum Leap reboot will arrive on NBC on September 19, 2022, and will be available for streaming on Peacock the next day.

Episode 1 will focus on Dr. Ben Song, who travels back in time to 1985, following which his team tries to look for ways to get him back to the present.

On September 9, NBC dropped the official trailer for the show, which offers a peek into the mysterious and intriguing world against which the plot unfolds. It opens with Ben not being able to remember anything. He is later revealed to be a time-traveler who is the lead physicist on a ''top secret project.''

Overall, the trailer has a gripping tone that will appeal to sci-fi enthusiasts and fans of the original series. Viewers can look forward to a visually stunning, character-driven sci-fi drama that will do complete justice to the original show and explore a wide range of complex themes.

Along with the trailer, NBC also shared a brief description of the show, which established the premise against which the plot unravels:

''It's been nearly 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now, a new team, led by physicist Ben Song, has been assembled to restart the project. Everything changes, however, when Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why he did it.''

The synopsis further states:

''At Ben's side throughout his leaps is Addison, a decorated Army veteran who appears in the form of a hologram only Ben can see and hear. Herbert "Magic" Williams helms the highly confidential operation whose team at headquarters includes Ian Wright and Jenn Chou.''

A quick look at the cast of Quantum Leap reboot

The show stars Raymond Lee in the lead role as Dr. Ben Seong. Lee looks quite impressive in the trailer, portraying the angst, confusion, and anger his character goes through as he struggles to remember anything about his life.

Before this, Lee has appeared in numerous other films and shows over the years, key among them being Mozart in the Jungle, Here and Now, and Top Gun: Maverick.

The series also features Ernie Hudson as Herbert Williams and Caitlin Bassett as Addison.

Hudson is best known for his performances in Oz and the Ghostbusters franchise. Bassett, on the other hand, will be making her debut with the show.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the film also stars numerous others like Mason Alexander Park, Anastasia Antonia, and Nanrisa Lee in pivotal supporting roles.

The series will debut on NBC on Monday, September 19, 2022, and will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.

