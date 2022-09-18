Explained: Why is Quantum Leap 2022 a continuation and not a reboot series? 

Fans of the original Quantum Leap series from the 1990s are curious about how this continuation of the mythology may vary from the show that featured Scott Bakula as time traveler Dr. Sam Beckett and his holographic assistant, Al (Dean Stockwell). The choice to expand the plot rather than completely recreate it was apparent to showrunner Martin Gero.

Quantum Leap 2022, which is slated to air on NBC this Monday, September 19, 2022, at 10/9c, will have Raymond Lee play the role of Ben Song, the time traveler. The upcoming continuation will feature a slew of new characters who underpin the plot, except for Ernie Hudon's Herbert "Magic" Williams, who was in the original series.

Here's why showrunner Gero thought of continuing the show instead of a reboot.

Showrunner Martin Gero claimed that Quantum Leap 2022 is a "continuation that honors the old show"

In an interview with TV Line, showrunner Martin Gero explained why he moved forward with a continuation of Quantum Leap instead of working on a reboot. Gero said:

"Everyone felt like the original show was so iconic, it would be crazy to cast a new Sam and a new Al (originally played by the late Dean Stockwell) and just start again. We would never be able to recapture the magic of those two characters, so to be able to do something totally new but in the same space — creating as a sequel more than a reboot — that just made sense to the entire creative team."

The story revolves around Ben, whose inexplicable leap into the Quantum Leap accelerator parallels that of his ancestor Sam Beckett (played in the original series by Scott Bakula). Sam never returns home, and now Ben is seemingly stuck in a similar situation.

Martin Gero continued with the explanation, saying:

"Ben is [Sam’s] spiritual successor. He must have seen what Sam Beckett did and the algorithm that he wrote and got really excited about the fact that [Sam] was able to step into the accelerator and make a leap, and [Ben] was probably inspired by that. And at some point, he joined the project to get involved with something of that nature."

Martin Gero makes clarification about the 2022 Quantum Leap

Showrunner Martin Gero clarified that as Season 1 progresses, much of the original series' backstory will be interwoven into where the Quantum Leap initiative is at the moment. The show will have Dr. Ben Song (Raymond Lee) serving as the time traveler, making it look like the past but from a different perspective.

One thing that the new series will portray differently is that it will have storylines set inside the Quantum Leap headquarters with people watching Ben's jumps. These things must be fixed in time while also attempting to figure out why Ben went into the machine when it wasn't ready. Gero further stated:

"Why Ben left is the big question for the season that we will answer. And I think it's a satisfying and great."

According to Gero, the lab narratives were part of updating the show to include a serialized element that the studio and network wanted. He said:

"The idea was to be balanced in telling both stories, but the series is mostly about Ben's leaps. As the season gets going, if there's a huge leap event we will see more of the HQ team, but they will only be 40 percent of any episode. It's primarily about the leaps."

Another significant shift will now have the series center on romance rather than friendship, as Sam and his hologram co-pilot Al did in the OG series. Now, Ben's holographic fiancée, Addison, rides shotgun with him while he leaps. Gero stated:

"Al and Sam, they had an incredible chemistry — [a] bromance for the ages — and we'd be silly to try to recreate something like that."

He added:

"Also, it’s a different time. Buddy comedies are great, but why not see a romance instead of a bromance? I think this is a great opportunity to dive into different dynamics of what these leaps can feel like, especially if there’s more at stake than just a friendship."

Showrunner Gero also elaborated on Magic Williams' comeback. It's a character that first appeared in the old series and was featured in Season 3's episode titled The Leap Home, Part II (Vietnam). Gero claimed that the writers' search for a possible connection between the two was the reason Williams' character was carried over to this new series.

Quantum Leap 2022 airs on NBC this Monday, September 19, at 10 pm ET.

