"I have no connection with the new show": Scott Bakula opens up on Quantum Leap reboot return speculations

Scott Bakula, the lead actor of the original Quantum Leap series, has opened up on rumors about his involvement in the upcoming NBC reboot series. In an Instagram post, the actor mentioned that he has ''no connection with the new show, either in front of the camera or behind it.''

Fans of Quantum Leap have been speculating on social media whether Scott would be part of the show ever since NBC announced the reboot series.

Scott Bakula dismisses rumors of his involvement in the new Quantum Leap reboot

In the Instagram post, Scott Bakula addressed the assumptions around him being part of NBC's highly anticipated reboot of Quantum Leap. In the post, he clearly mentioned that he won't be a part of the cast or crew of the new series. The script for the pilot episode was sent to him in January, and it featured his character, Dr. Sam Beckett, from the original show.

Scott Bakula further mentioned that the show has ''always been near and dear to my heart,'' and that it was a ''very difficult decision to pass on the project." He also addressed the he is aware of ''upset'' and ''confused'' fans of the original series.

Bakula then said that the concept of the new show is ''very appealing'' and ''so worthy of explanation.'' He concluded the post on an optimistic note, saying,

''I am crossing my fingers that this new cast and crew are lucky enough to tap into the magic that propelled the original Quantum Leap into the hearts and minds of generations past and present. I wish them good luck and happy leaping!''

According to TVLine, the makers of the new Quantum Leap series are open to Scott Bakula returning to the show. It remains to be seen if the actor will make an appearance sometime in the future. However, as of now, fans will have to remain content with his absence.

The reboot of Quantum Leap is set 30 years after Dr. Sam Beckett disappeared after he got into the Quantum Leap accelerator. It focuses on Dr. Ben Song, who's traveled back in time to 1985, while his team tries to get him back to the present. The series stars Raymond Lee, Caitlin Bassett, and Ernie Hudson, among many others, in the main roles.

A quick look at Scott Bakula's role in Quantum Leap and his recent works

Scott Bakula played the lead role of a physicist named Dr. Sam Beckett in the original Quantum Leap series. For his performance in the series, he received widespread critical acclaim. His character garnered a massive fan following. He also received numerous awards, including a Quality TV Award for Best Actor in a Quality Drama Series, a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Television Series Drama, and many more.

Bakula was part of the popular CBS series, NCIS: New Orleans, wherein he essayed the role of Dwayne Pride. Bakula was reportedly slated to play a key role in NBC's Unbroken this year, but the project didn't take off. His other TV and film credits include Basmati Blues, Star Trek: Enterprise, Men of a Certain Age, to name a few.

Don't miss Quantum Leap 2022 on NBC on Monday, September 19, 2022.

