The Recruit gets season 2 renewal at Netflix

Netflix is bringing back Noah Centineo for another run of The Recruit. The statement was made public this Thursday with the creator, showrunner, and executive producer Alexi Hawley sharing:

“I’m thrilled to dive back into the fun, funny, action-packed world of The Recruit. Seeing how invested our audience became in the show’s adventurous take on the spy world and Noah’s turn as Owen has been incredibly rewarding, and I can’t wait to turn it all up to “11” in Season Two.”

In this season of rampant cancelations of fan-favorite shows by Netflix, the news of the series renewal is certainly a welcome announcement given the cliffhanger ending of Season 1.

The renewal of The Recruit on Netflix comes as a welcome relief

Netflix @netflix The Recruit has been renewed for Season 2! The Recruit has been renewed for Season 2! https://t.co/VSLYVfFiqt

After only one season, The Recruit managed to delight fans who now look forward to more chaos and drama in the popular spy series. Now that it has been renewed, fans can look forward to another run of the Noah Centineo drama.

The actor has commented on the news of renewal saying:

“I know I speak for our entire cast and executive team at eOne and Netflix when I say that we are thrilled to be returning to The Recruit for a second season. I’m looking forward to seeing what Alexi Hawley has in store for us all."

With the Season 2 confirmation, we look forward to seeing where Hawley and the team take the story next, especially given the ending of Season 1 which paved the way for a new and more exciting story to unfold.

As of now, there is no confirmation of the release date of the second season and a plot synopsis hasn't been made public either by Netflix. So we have to wait for more news. But it is a welcome relief to learn that the fan-favorite show will be returning once again with Centineo leading the cast.

All about season 1 of

Season 1 of the spy-drama follows the story of a young CIA lawyer, Owen Hendricks, played by Noah Centineo, whose first week on the job goes haywire when he discovers something groundbreaking.

He finds a threatening letter from former asset Max Meladze, played by Laura Haddock, who was planning to reveal the agency’s secrets to the world. She would only stop on one condition: if they exonerated her of a serious crime for which she was suspended.

With such a revealing discovery, Owen is quickly thrown into a dangerous world of complex power and politics with some dangerous players involved, as he aims to complete his assignment and secure his name and place in the prestigious CIA.

The final episode of the first season ended with Owen Hendricks and Russian asset Max Meladze tied up in a leaky basement when a blonde woman with whom Owen was found flirting earlier, walks in and shoots Max in the chest before turning to Owen to confront him about her mother.

The cliffhanger ending necessitates a new season to carry the story forward to its resolution. The season saw Fivel Stewart, Vondie Curtis Hall, Kristian Bruun, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, and Daniel Quincy Annoh also starring alongside the lead actors.

The Recruit was produced by Hawley, Centineo, Entertainment One (eOne), and Hypnotic.

The upcoming season will see Hawley return as the showrunner, while Centineo, Doug Liman, Gene Klein, David Bartis, Adam Ciralsky, and Charlie Ebersol also return as executive producers.

Watch this space for more updates on Netflix's The Recruit.

Poll : 0 votes