The first reactions for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's highly anticipated upcoming movie Black Adam are out, and fans have a number of things to talk about. Among them, the biggest talking point on Twitter is Doctor Fate's appearance in the film, which has triggered a heated argument between DC and Marvel fans.

One user slammed Marvel fans who accused DC of ''copying'' them.

Matt Ramos @therealsupes We aren’t ready for the amount of people that are going to watch #BlackAdam and say “DC is copying Marvel” when they meet Doctor Fate. Remember HE came first. We aren’t ready for the amount of people that are going to watch #BlackAdam and say “DC is copying Marvel” when they meet Doctor Fate. Remember HE came first. https://t.co/XQ8rhOtsxE

Read on to find out what other fans have to say about this.

Black Adam's Doctor Fate appearance triggers heated debate between Marvel and DC fans

Fans of both franchises got involved in a war of words on Twitter as Marvel fans accused DC of copying the character of Doctor Strange. Many users on the other hand expressed their love and admiration for Doctor Fate, pointing out that Doctor Fate predates Doctor Strange.

Several fans took to the social media platform to share their thoughts on Doctor Fate's appearance in Black Adam. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

xNI Donuts @MichaelCarneyV #DrStrange #BLACKADAM #Marvel #DCEU Doctor Fate is a better and more powerful character than Dr Strange. He also pre dates him by nearly 23 years. MCU stans simply cannot say Doctor Fate is a copy whenever it's quite literally the other way around. #DoctorFate Doctor Fate is a better and more powerful character than Dr Strange. He also pre dates him by nearly 23 years. MCU stans simply cannot say Doctor Fate is a copy whenever it's quite literally the other way around. #DoctorFate #DrStrange #BLACKADAM #Marvel #DCEU

KAHN @KaifH0078 @therealsupes @HardBoiledFilms I love Dr Strange but Doctor Fate is the GOAT! @therealsupes @HardBoiledFilms I love Dr Strange but Doctor Fate is the GOAT!

elavancin⭕💎✊🦅👀 @Elavancino @therealsupes I thought doctor fate was like dr doom for DC not dr strange. @therealsupes I thought doctor fate was like dr doom for DC not dr strange.

▪︎-|A|-▪︎drian @akperdue @ElydaQuinn @therealsupes Exactly this. Most folks don't know or care who came first in the comics. They are saying the visual manifestation of Doctor Fate is very similar to what the MCU did with Dr. Strange. @ElydaQuinn @therealsupes Exactly this. Most folks don't know or care who came first in the comics. They are saying the visual manifestation of Doctor Fate is very similar to what the MCU did with Dr. Strange.

Garduno @TheRealGarduno

The movies made Dr strange a legend.

let's see what they do for Dr Fate @therealsupes who's doctor Fate? lol jkThe movies made Dr strange a legend.let's see what they do for Dr Fate @therealsupes who's doctor Fate? lol jkThe movies made Dr strange a legend. let's see what they do for Dr Fate

murdok no está @idowikeit @therealsupes Doctor Fate could never do this Doctor Strange is superior in every way @therealsupes Doctor Fate could never do this Doctor Strange is superior in every way https://t.co/zPFhd6CAMa

donjulio @BigPapiL0csta @idowikeit @therealsupes i love strange but it’s a known thing fate can beat strange easily lol @idowikeit @therealsupes i love strange but it’s a known thing fate can beat strange easily lol

In Black Adam, Doctor Fate is being portrayed by actor Pierce Brosnan. The character has a distinctly flamboyant costume that defines his enigmatic and powerful character. Doctor Fate was earlier played by noted Canadian actor Brent Stait in the popular series, Smallville.

One of the most intriguing things about the character is his helmet, which actor Pierce Prosnan said during an interview with GQ as having ''a curse and a blessing.'' He further mentioned that Fate is ''shackled to the power of helmet'' and that he is ''addicted'' to it.

Brosnan appears in the trailer briefly and looks impressive in his DC debut. It'll be interesting to see how his character and his equation with Black Adam pans out in the movie. The character has a long history, having appeared in numerous animated versions and video games. Fate enjoys a significant fan following in the DC universe.

More details about Black Adam plot and cast

The movie revolves around the titular character, played by Dwayne Johnson, who returns after being imprisoned for centuries. The official synopsis of the movie, as per DC, reads:

''Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods—and imprisoned just as quickly—Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.''

Initial reactions to the film have mostly been positive, with viewers and critics mostly praising the cast performances, Dwayne Johnson's raw charisma, and the stunning action sequences. Some critics, however, criticized the show for not living up to its hype.

Dwayne Johnson looks in great form in the trailer and viewers can look forward to an impressive performance from the star. Appearing alongside Johnson in pivotal supporting roles are Aldis Hodge, Pierce Brosnan, and Noah Centineo, among many others.

The film is helmed by Jaume Collet-Serra and written by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani. Collet-Serra has directed a number of horror and adventure films over the years, including Orphan, Jungle Cruise, and The Commuter, to name a few.

Black Adam is releasing in theaters on October 21, 2022.

