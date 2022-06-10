Who will win between Marvel's Doctor Strange and DC's Doctor Fate? Power differences explored

Doctor Fate is all set to make his live-action debut as DC's sorcerer was featured in the first trailer for Black Adam. Played by Pierce Brosnan, the character will be a part of the Justice Society of America and will share the screen with other heroes like Hawkman, Atom Smasher and Cyclone. He might even face off against Black Adam himself.

Doctor Fate has been a fan favorite for a huge while now. Often being one of the most underrated characters in DC's long line of superheroes, Fate is quite the powerhouse in comics. He has had many huge feats and is very heavily experienced in magic.

With Doctor Fate, we are entering the era of magician superheroes now. With Doctor Strange being a pretty huge deal now as well, some huge comparisons are definitely going to be made. Let's look at who would win if Doctor Fate and Doctor Strange were to were to duke it out.

Doctor Fate (Kent Nelson)

Kent Nelson (Image via DC Comics)

One of the founding members of the Justice Society of America, Kent Nelson is a powerful sorcerer. According to Fandom, one of the most powerful beings in the DC Universe, Nelson is an agent for the Lords of Order. Fitted with an amulet, helmet and a cloak, the Nabu mentors Nelson and guides him.

Kent would receive these powers after the death of his father due to a poisonous gas and the Nabu would end up choosing his host in him. He would be mentored by the Nabu and serve as an agent for the Lords of Order. Later, he would become the Champion of the Good and receive the title of 'Doctor Fate.'

Aditya Vinayak Srivastava @AdityaV15349822 It's Time for Tough Competition

Doctor Strange V Doctor Fate It's Time for Tough Competition Doctor Strange V Doctor Fate https://t.co/eqwRcr0SH1

Fate, like any other sorcerer, is an expert in magic. He can feel, sense and be aware of the magic surrounding him all the time. From astral projection to dimensional travel, Fate can do anything and everything.

However, he has the abilty to be Immortal as well and at times has withstood punches from Superman. That alone makes him one of the most powerful comic book characters out there.

Doctor Strange (Stephen Strange)

Doctor Strange (Image via Marvel Comics)

Marvel's Sorcerer Supreme has gotten quite popular over the years. A brilliant yet arrogant neurosurgeon, Doctor Strange would meet quite the accident involving his car and end up crippling his hands. Travelling to Kamar Taj, Stephen would try to find a cure in magic after modern medicine wouldn't be able to fix him.

Here he is trained in the form of mystic arts and dons the cape of levitation. He settled down in the Sanctum Sanctorum in New York and became the Sorcerer Supreme and the Master of Mystic Arts.

doctor idk @bigmonkeong ive heard "doctor strange is just a doctor fate copy" so many times... ive heard "doctor strange is just a doctor fate copy" so many times... https://t.co/UPriCVJdNy

As for powers, Strange possesses many similar traits as Doctor Fate. He is experienced in magic and occultism and can travel interdimensionally. However, Stephen Strange at his core is very human and lacks the physical strength that Fate has.

Strange makes up for it by being an expert martial artist with quick reflexes.

It's very hard to decide who the clear victor here might be, but if a decision was to be made, then Fate would easily come out on top. He is way too powerful in comparison to Strange and with immortality, there is no way is he losing.

You can check him out in Black Adam as it releases in theatres on October 21, 2022.

