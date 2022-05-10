What is known about DC's Cyclone? Origin explored amid 'Black Adam' live-action look release

Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam not only introduces us to Teth Adam, a powerful anti-hero, but also to the Justice Society of America (JSA) which comprises Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher, and Cyclone. Fans couldn't stop praising each character's outlook after seeing the trailer in February.

Before the movie's official release, DC wanted the fandom to be more familiar with every character set to appear in the film. As a result, they announced a series of one-shots dedicated to each character. The first one-shot was focused on Hawkman, and the second one will feature Cyclone. Moving forward, we can expect one-shots focusing on Atom Smasher and Dr. Fate sometime in the upcoming days.

When it comes to the one shot, Black Adam: The Justice Society Files Cyclone #1 is a must read. It includes a lead story from writer Cavan Scott and art by Maria Laura Sanapo. Apart from that, the one-shot cover art showcases the live-action outlook of Cyclone in an animated form.

The official synopsis of the comic book reads:

"When she was young, Maxine Hunkel dreamed of flying with the Justice Society. Now she finally has the powers and the opportunity…but will she say yes? Guest-starring Hawkman on the road to Black Adam! Plus, continuing the Teth-Adam backup story: trouble hits home for Adrianna Tomaz as Intergang mercenaries invade the hallowed halls of her university, on the hunt for the sacred totem she “liberated”—but what strange metal is the idol made from, and why does Intergang need it so badly?"

Exploring the origin of Black Adam's Cyclone

In the comics, Cyclone's alter ego, Maxine Hunkel has had an intellectual and happy demeanor since childhood. She is the granddaughter of Ma Hunkel, aka Red Tornado, and she possesses the superpower inherited by her grandmother.

She was once abducted by a crazy scientist named T.O. Morrow, responsible for creating the second Red Tornado. The scientist injected her with the Red Tornado technology. Surprisingly, Maxine was left unaffected by the effects at the time. However, later, her powers showed up when she found herself waking up to a five-foot-tall tornado. That's when she discovered her wind manipulation abilities.

Besides this, Maxine was the first to be recruited as a new member of the Justice Society. The character was introduced as Cyclone in the Justice Society of America #3.

In comic book, Cyclone has a bubbly and humorous personality (Image via DC)

The powers of Cyclone are still under wraps. Her appearance in Black Adam, which opens in theaters on October 21, will be quite fascinating to witness.

Edited by Babylona Bora