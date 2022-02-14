Fans awed by Justice Society of America as DC's Black Adam trends online

2022 is going to be a happy year for DC fans as there will be several DC releases such as The Batman, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, The Flash, and Black Adam. On February 11, a compilation teaser trailer was released by Warner Bros. and the teaser showcased all the upcoming DC films for this year.

Interestingly, the teaser gave us a better look at Dwayne Johnson’s character while also giving us a glimpse of his origin. The DC project is said to be one of the long-anticipated movies that is finally all set to hit the theaters on July 29, 2022.

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock



Powerful line up 🏾



From the BLACK ADAM UNIVERSE. Your 1st LOOK at the JUSTICE SOCIETY:



HAWK MAN

CYCLONE

ATOM SMASHER

DR. FATE



Hierarchy of power is about to change.



@BlackAdamMovie

@TheFlashMovie @AquamanMovie

#DCHeroes

#JSA

Powerful line up 🏾

From the BLACK ADAM UNIVERSE. Your 1st LOOK at the JUSTICE SOCIETY:

HAWK MAN
CYCLONE
ATOM SMASHER
DR. FATE

Hierarchy of power is about to change.

Also, besides Black Adam, we get to see an introduction to the Justice Society Of America (JSA) in the teaser. Now, fans are intrigued to learn more about this mysterious group.

Who is JSA in Black Adam?

Justice Society of America (JSA) is the first superheroes' group in comic books that was edited by Sheldon Mayer and written by Gardner Fox. The group was first introduced in the All Star Comics #3.

The JSA team members that we see in the teaser trailer include Dr. Fate, Cyclone, Atom Smasher, and Hawkman. Interestingly, Dr. Fate (or Kent Nelson) was one of the co-founders of JSA. So, along with the lead character's story, we can also expect to see the JSA team playing a vital part in the DCEU project.

Also, it's worth pointing out that Black Adam's involvement with the group is the reason why he is a dark anti-hero and not just a traditional hero or villain.

In the comics. Green Lantern, Hourman, Sandman, and The Flash are also a part of the group. So, you can expect JSA to grow larger as more characters from the comics get introduced in the DCEU. Flash would obviously join the group in a future DCEU installment, and after that, we can expect Green Lantern to enter the team.

DC fans are unable to hold their excitement after seeing the trailer

As soon as Black Adam appeared in the teaser, DC and Dwayne Johnson's fans cried out of joy. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is one of the most popular actors on the planet. DC fans were delighted when Warner Bros. announced that the former wrestler would play the anti-hero in the DCEU.

brenton @dcuverse Now I’d like a JSA movie real quick Now I’d like a JSA movie real quick https://t.co/gi6V9oG0rV

We all know that the DCEU is going through a rough phase, especially with the whole Snyderverse controversy. However, fans have their hopes high for the film, which was first conceptualized in 2014.

Since then DC fans have been waiting to see the actor play the prime role of the anti-hero in the universe. And now that we are getting closer to the movie's release, fans expressed their excitement on Twitter.

ZR @ZakReckless Can’t wait till we get that JSA and JL team up movie down the line. Can’t wait till we get that JSA and JL team up movie down the line. https://t.co/017Q9MYojB

After The Batman's release in March, Black Adam is the second big DCEU project to arrive this year. The Flash will follow Black Adam and will be released on November 4, 2022, and then Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

Edited by R. Elahi