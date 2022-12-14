Netflix's new thriller series, The Recruit, starring Noah Centineo in the lead role, is all set to drop on the platform on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 3.01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend. The show centers around a CIA lawyer who's embroiled in a complex web of global politics, following an old asset's threat.

Noah Centineo stars in the lead role, and featuring alongside the actor in key supporting roles are actors Aarti Mann as Violet, Vondie Curtis-Hall as Walter Nyland, and Kristian Bruun as Janus Ferber. The Recruit is helmed by noted TV writer Alexi Hawley, whose credits include The Rookie and Exorcist: The Beginning.

The Recruit on Netflix: Trailer, plot, what to expect, and more details

On November 16, 2022, Netflix shared the official trailer for The Recruit, which offered a glimpse of protagonist Owen Hendricks' chaotic life. The opening scene from the trailer shows Hendricks being questioned by a senior CIA officer who's asking him about his experience.

The major plot is clearly established at the outset as the clip reveals that the CIA has been receiving letters from various people threatening to expose classified information in return for favors.

As per the trailer, it appears that Noah's character is tasked with tackling the mystery. His character, Hendricks, is shown to be under immense pressure and seems to be suffering from panic attacks as he tries to deal with the numerous challenges that come his way.

The trailer then briefly goes on to depict a number of crucial scenes from the show without revealing any information that might ruin the viewing experience. Along with the trailer, Netflix dropped the official synopsis of the series on their YouTube channel which states:

''A fledgling lawyer at the CIA becomes enmeshed in dangerous international power politics when a former asset threatens to expose the nature of her long-term relationship with the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime.''

Based on the trailer and synopsis, fans can look forward to a gripping espionage thriller that explores several intriguing themes, including geopolitics, morality, and ethics, among others. The series also seems to have a comic tone as teased by the trailer.

The show reportedly features a total of eight episodes, all of which are expected to premiere on Netflix on the same day.

More details about The Recruit cast and crew

The Recruit stars Noah Centineo as protagonist Owen Hendricks. Centineo looks promising in this unique role as he displays his range as an actor in the series' trailer. He portrays the various shades of his character with astonishing ease, and viewers can expect a thoroughly compelling performance from the actor.

Apart from The Recruit, Noah Centineo has starred in a number of popular shows and films in the recent past. These include The Fosters, To All the Boys I've Loved Before series, The Perfect Date, and Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, to name a few. He also portrayed the role of Atom Smasher in the Dwayne Johnson starrer Black Adam.

You can watch the upcoming espionage thriller series, The Recruit, on Netflix on Friday, December 16, 2022.

