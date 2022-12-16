The Recruit cast list and characters explored

Netflix's new spy thriller show, The Recruit, drops on the streaming platform on Friday, December 16, 2022. The movie focuses on a young CIA lawyer whose life takes a chaotic turn after he gets caught up in the complex web of international politics.

Here's a brief description of the show shared by Netflix on their official YouTube channel:

''A fledgling lawyer at the CIA becomes enmeshed in dangerous international power politics when a former asset threatens to expose the nature of her long-term relationship with the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime.''

The show stars Noah Centineo in the role of the protagonist along with several others portraying key supporting roles. The first season of the show reportedly features eight hour-long episodes.

The Recruit cast list: Noah Centineo and others to star in Netflix's new spy thriller series

1) Noah Centineo as Owen Hendricks

Noah Centineo portrays the lead role of Owen Hendricks in The Recruit. Centineo looks perfect as a CIA lawyer, as he slips into his role with remarkable ease. It'll be interesting to see how his performance pans out in this highly challenging role.

Apart from The Recruit, Noah Centineo has been a part of a number of popular shows and flicks. These include The Perfect Date, The Fosters, Black Adam, and all To All the Boys I've Loved Before films, to name a few.

2) Aarti Mann as Violet

Aarti Mann dons the role of Violet in the upcoming espionage thriller series on Netflix. Mann looks in phenomenal form in the show's trailer and has wonderful onscreen chemistry with Centineo. It'll be interesting to see how the show would explore her character.

Aarti Mann has previously appeared in Heroes, Love Sonia, and Danny Collins, to name a few. Fans of The Big Bang Theory will recognize her as Priya Koothrappali.

3) Daniel Quincy Annoh as Terence

Actor Daniel Quincy Annoh portrays the character of Terrence in The Recruit. More details about his role are currently being kept under tight wraps. However, based on various reports, he's expected to play a pivotal role in the show. Quincy Annoh's other film and TV acting credits include Black 'N' White, Donkey Dust, and Bus Stop.

Apart from Noah Centineo, Aarti Mann, and Daniel Quincy Annoh, The Recruit stars many other actors in significant supporting roles like:

Vondie Curtis-Hall as Walter Nyland

Laura Haddock as Max Meladze

Kristian Bruun as Janus Ferber

Colton Dunn as Lester

Fivel Stewart as Hannah

The official trailer for The Recruit offers a peek into the chaotic world of international espionage, with Noah Centineo at the center of action. Centineo's character is a CIA lawyer who gets trapped in the vicious web of global politics following the threat of a former agent.

The trailer maintains a gripping and refreshingly comic tone, with Centineo's performance levetating it to a different level. Fans can look forward to an action-filled spy thriller replete with numerous complex characters.

You can watch The Recruit on Netflix on Friday, December 16, 2022.

