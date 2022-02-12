"Why?": Buff Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher in 'Black Adam' fails to impress the internet

A new trailer for Noah Centineo's future film has been released by DC Comics, and it features a new look at the actor's upcoming movie.

The character of Atom Smasher, who will make his first appearance in Black Adam, grows into a humongous size, making him difficult to be overlooked. The character, who is linked to Al Pratt, the original Atom, and a founding member of the Golden Age superhero team, makes his feature film debut.

Why is the internet not impressed with Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher in Black Adam?

Fans all over the world, meanwhile, have rejoiced in seeing Jason Mamoa, Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Ezra Miller and Dwayne Johnson embark on their new roles in new renditions of The Batman, The Flash, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in the DC trailer.

The one casting which has sparked a divide amongst fans on the internet is that of Noah Centineo as the Atom Smasher in Black Adam. Atom Smasher was previously played by Adam "Edge" Copeland, a former WWE wrestler who had to retire due to injuries.

He portrayed the role of a villain who came to Central City from Earth-2 with the intent of killing The Flash.

"𝓴𝓪𝓵-𝓮𝓵, 𝓷𝓸!" | 𝔪𝔬𝔯𝔦. @sxlxnaquinn noah centineo being in a dc movie is actually crazy to me noah centineo being in a dc movie is actually crazy to me

Oss🌞 @osselbosss the reason dc is failing cause they hire people like noah centineo the reason dc is failing cause they hire people like noah centineo

🕷 @gomeztrapp Noah Centineo being in a dc movie we’re in hell Noah Centineo being in a dc movie we’re in hell

Naturally, when it comes to the look of the character from a former impression, DC's casting doesn't impart any resemblance to physicality and the persona of Atom Smasher.

Netflix sweetheart Noah Centineo has so far been seen in mellow roles in his career. While this DC movie comes as a big break for him, fans all over Twitter are not so sure he is ready to deliver the part.

Billie x @Coal_Hill_Quill DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm First look at Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher in ‘BLACK ADAM’. First look at Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher in ‘BLACK ADAM’. https://t.co/6TP1hGsWsJ I'm looking forward to Black Adam and then i remember Noah Centineo is in it and.... i get a smidge less excited twitter.com/DiscussingFilm… I'm looking forward to Black Adam and then i remember Noah Centineo is in it and.... i get a smidge less excited twitter.com/DiscussingFilm…

Noah has borne the majority of the backlash, as fans on Twitter chimed in saying DC has made its worst mistake yet by casting him.

Centineo's boy-next-door image is not enough to play the lethally shaped shifting superhero, one that has nuanced dynamics. All DC fans are raising one question amongst many in unison: "Why?"

zharia🦋🧸 @zhariajpg noah centineo belongs in sweet movies seeing him in an action superhero film is so strange i hope he has the range noah centineo belongs in sweet movies seeing him in an action superhero film is so strange i hope he has the range 😭

angmaydye⁷ @angmaydie who needs their job revoked WHO made Noah centineo a superherowho needs their job revoked WHO made Noah centineo a superhero 😐 who needs their job revoked

aieli @arkangell999 Dc looks like they’re getting better but then they go cast Noah centineo Dc looks like they’re getting better but then they go cast Noah centineo 😤

While the casting of Ant Man was considered to be the biggest casting joke so far, Noah's entry has certainly raised the bar to a new level.

Also Read Article Continues below

The whole world now waits with bated breath to witness whether Noah Centineo can shred his previous good boy image to truly push his boundaries, or if he is destined to perish, as has already been predicted by fans galore.

Edited by Saman