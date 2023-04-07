What time will Oh Belinda air on Netflix? Release date, plot, trailer, and more

Oh Belinda is a brand new, hilariously woven, and highly enticing Turkish fantasy comedy drama movie that is all set to make its arrival on Friday, April 7, 2023, at 3:01 am Eastern Time (ET), exclusively on the popular streaming platform Netflix. Hakan Bonomo is the writer for the movie, while Deniz Yorulmazer has served as the director. The upcoming Netflix movie has been produced by Onur Guvenatam.

The Turkish movie will depict the story of a young actor named Dilara Başaran, who will be seen getting transported to the fantasy world of a character she plays in a shampoo commercial. Ever since the official trailer for the fantasy comedy film was released by Netflix, it has garnered quite a lot of attention from viewers all around the world due to its off-beat and refreshing storyline.

Needless to say, the audience has been eagerly waiting to witness how the new Turkish movie will unfold.

All about Netflix's brand new Turkish fantasy dramedy film, Oh Belinda

The plot for Oh Belinda explored

The comedy drama movie will dive deep into the new and quirky series of events and colorful adventures that the lead character of the movie, Dilara Başaran, will go through after she gets transported into the world of a fantasy character that she plays in a shampoo commercial.

The movie will showcase how the young actress' life will turn upside-down, and all her future plans will go awry after this spatial transition takes place. It will be quite intriguing for viewers to find out if Dilara will be able to keep up with her new fantasy-world life or it will take her down. It will also be quite exciting to find out if she will ever get back to her real life or not.

The official synopsis for the movie, released by the streaming platform Netflix, reads as follows:

"A young actor's perfect life takes a madcap turn when she agrees to star in a commercial — and suddenly gets transported to her character's world."

Take a closer look at the Oh Belinda trailer below

The official trailer for the Turkish movie provides the audience with exciting glimpses of what is about to come unfold in the movie. By the looks of it, viewers are in for a highly dramatic and stimulating series of incidents as the unique story of Dilara Başaran stuck in a fantasy world unravels in front of their eyes.

In the trailer, the main character of the movie is seen getting into the shower for the shampoo commercial. As she starts shampooing her hair, everything begins to change, and soon she ends up in another world. In this fantasy world, she is a wife and a mother. The new world will undoubtedly bring an array of challenges to the young actor as she tries to find her way back to the real world.

Oh Belinda cast list

The cast members for the upcoming Netflix movie entail:

Neslihan Atagül Doğulu as Dilara Başaran

Serkan Çayoglu as Serkan

Necip Memili as Necati

Beril Pozam

Meral Çetinkaya

Sacide Tasaner

Efe Tuncer

Gamze Karaduman

Don't forget to catch Oh Belinda, set to premiere on Netflix on Friday, April 7, 2023, at 3:01 am ET.

