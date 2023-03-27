Which movies and shows are leaving Netflix in April 2023?

Ever since its launch, Netflix has established itself as the king of the streaming arena. One of the early players on the circuit, the OTT giant is still at the top of its game, thanks to its content platter.

Apart from doling out several originals, Netflix also serves as the home to already-released titles. Every month, it refurbishes its slate of offerings to maintain novelty.

In other words, numerous titles have been removed from the streamer’s database to make way for other more interesting counterparts.

This month, Netflix said goodbye to promising titles like Shtisel, the highly acclaimed Israeli drama, Nickelodeon’s Big Time Rush, Lee Daniels’ The Butler, and its original Arrested Development (across 5 seasons).

Martin Scorsese-directed Shutter Island, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo, Ben Kingsley, and Michelle Williams, and horror blockbuster The Conjuring will make their exit as well.

Like March, April will also witness the bowing out of many movies and shows from the platform, including Academy Award winner Brokeback Mountain, comedy 30 Minutes or Less, starring Jesse Eisenberg, Danny McBrid, and Aziz Ansari, sitcom New Girl (all seven seasons), What Lies Below, and Hush, among others.

New Girl, The LOTR trilogy, Brokeback Mountain, and Top Gun are among the top titles leaving Netflix next month

To note, Brokeback Mountain, directed by Ang Lee, and 30 Minutes or Less will leave Netflix on April 1. On the same day, Forrest Gump, It, Minority Report, Molly’s Game, Oblivion, The Lord of the Rings trilogy, and Top Gun, among others, will pull out as well. So, those who haven’t watched them yet but want to, stream the films right away.

Apart from the aforementioned, three Netflix Originals are also on their way out, namely, Three seasons of the flash-animated web TV series Turbo Fast, seasons 1-5 of BBC comedy Cuckoo, and The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show (seasons 1–4), on April 3, April 19, and April 21, respectively.

One of the most popular shows on the platform, New Girl, will also be saying goodbye on April 11. But that doesn’t mean the sitcom will be homeless. As per reports, from April 17, 2023, the seven-season-long show will start streaming on Hulu and Peacock.

Other notable removals include:

What Lies Below- April 4

Hush- April 7

Season 10 of Married at First Sight- April 11

Oloibiri: April 21

We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks- April 23

Bill Nye: Science Guy- April 24

Series 1-5 of The IT Crowd: April 25

Seasons 1-5 of Señora Acero: April 27

Seasons 1-3 of Ash vs. Evil Dead: April 28

Meanwhile, titles like Den of Thieves, Empire State, Leap Year, Road to Perdition, and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World are leaving during the April 30-May 1 time period.

Streamer’s focus in 2023 is the Asia-Pacific region

As per a recent report, Netflix is intent on pumping $1.9 billion for content produced locally in the Asia-Pacific region, as the group's revenue from that area has seen a 12% acceleration.

The report by Media Partners Asia states that the investment figure stands at a 15% spike. It added that the California-headquartered firm looks poised for a 12% year-on-year revenue growth in 2023 in order to exceed $4 billion, as against a 9% growth registered last year.

Notably, the Asia-Pacific region is an important region as it ranks fourth in terms of subscriber base volume for the streaming platform. Of the over 230 million subscribers across the world, this area comprises a stunning 38 million.

