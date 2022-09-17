Zoe Lister-Jones' New Girl character explored as she files for divorce from husband, Daryl Wein

Zoe Lister-Jones is getting separated from her husband, Daryl Wein, after being together for 17 years. She recently filed for divorce from Daryl, and the legal documents say that it is because of irreconcilable differences.

The actress disclosed in 2021 that she had already separated from Wein and had listed February 1, 2021, as the date of separation. The pair do not have any children, and Zoe does not want the court to offer spousal support. She has also requested the judge to keep things simple while dividing the properties and confirm the verdict for legal separation filed back in May 2021.

Zoe Lister-Jones’ character in New Girl

Zoe Lister-Jones has played the role of Fawn Moscato in the Fox sitcom New Girl. Moscato is a city councilwoman based in Los Angeles and has been a recurring character that appeared in five episodes of the show.

The character is a politician who can be described as intense and overwhelming. While dating Schmidt, she attempted to control him and turn him into a political asset, which proved to be helpful. When Moscato’s meme of bending down to pick up a golf ball with no underwear was leaked on the internet, she made Schmidt take the blame.

Fawn and Schmidt split when the former asked Schmidt to marry her so that the media would specifically give attention to them.

New Girl premiered in September 2011 and concluded in May 2018. The show aired for seven seasons with a total of 146 episodes and received positive reviews from critics and audiences.

Zoe Lister-Jones and Daryl Wein’s relationship timeline

Zoe Lister-Jones and Daryl Wein got married in 2013 (Image via Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Although it remains unknown how they first met, Zoe-Lister Jones and Daryl Wein tied the knot in 2013. They even collaborated on a few projects like Lola Versus, Consumed, and How It Ends.

Speaking about her marriage on an episode of the WTF with Marc Maron podcast, she described herself as being in an out of an open relationship. She mentioned that although she and Wein decided on the arrangement, Zoe was not happy because Daryl was seeing other people. She said:

“I will say that the integration of when your partner comes back from f***ing someone else and into the home, that is a tough day. I think it’s hard to shift the programming… It’s impossible not to be jealous or possessive.”

Zoe Lister-Jones gained recognition for her performance in the CBS sitcom Life in Pieces. She has appeared on other shows like Delocated, Whitney, and New Girl, and made her directorial debut with Band Aid in 2017.

On the other hand, Daryl Wein is a famous filmmaker, producer, and actor and has helmed several movies like Unlocked, Lola Versus, Consumed, and more. He played important roles in movies like Magic Rock, The Hebrew Hammer, Ed, and others.

