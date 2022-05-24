Conan O'Brien net worth: Talk show host's fortune explored as he sells podcast business to SiriusXM for $150 million

Famous television host Conan O’Brien recently sold his podcast business, Team Coco, to SiriusXM. Following the deal, O’Brien’s interview podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, and 10 other podcasts will join the SiriusXM podcast network.

The shows will be distributed on other podcasting platforms too. O’Brien signed a five-year deal with the satellite radio giant as part of the $150 million acquisition.

He will produce a comedy channel for SiriusXM’s flagship radio service, and the deal includes video content from his podcasts and late-night shows alongside live events and merchandise. Team Coco’s staff will also join SiriusXM.

Several podcasts have been acquired by companies like Amazon, Spotify, and others in the last few months. Exclusive podcasts can help pull audiences towards subscription-based platforms. It can also attract listeners to free platforms, enabling them to build advertising businesses. President and Chief Content Officer of Sirius XM, Scott Greenstein, said,

“We are thrilled that Conan remains committed to producing his incredibly successful podcast and will now expand his role into executive producing an exclusive Team Coco radio channel for Sirius XM. Conan has built an amazing brand and organization at Team Coco with a proven track record of finding and launching compelling and addictive podcasts. We look forward to continuing to grow the Team Coco brand.”

Conan O’Brien is worth millions

O'Brien is famous mainly as a host of late-night talk shows (Image via Rich Fury/Getty Images)

O’Brien has gained recognition as the host of late-night talk shows for around 28 years. He was previously a writer for Saturday Night Live and The Simpsons.

According to reports, the 59-year-old’s net worth is around $200 million. He has naturally accumulated a lot of wealth from his career in the entertainment industry.

O'Brien lived in a duplex apartment overlooking Central Park. Before moving to Los Angeles, they listed the apartment for sale at $30 million, eventually selling it for $25 million in 2010.

After relocating to Los Angeles, O’Brien purchased a house for $10.75 million in LA’s Brentwood neighborhood. He eventually sold it for $9.25 million in 2012. He and his wife then bought a new mansion in Pacific Palisades for $19.4 million in 2011.

Conan O'Brien's Career

He initially wrote comedy shows in Los Angeles and joined the writing staff on Saturday Night Live. He was a writer and producer of The Simpsons for two seasons.

His first show, Late Night with Conan O’Brien, initially received negative reviews, but the reception later improved, and it became popular in 2009. O'Brien then went to Los Angeles to host The Tonight Show. He hosted a 32-city live comedy tour and is expected to launch a new show on HBO Max this year.

